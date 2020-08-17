1/1
Dona Mae (Taylor) Wray
1934 - 2020
Dona Mae (Taylor) Wray, 85, of Exton, Pa., passed away Aug. 15, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Cochranville, Pa. surrounded by the love of her family. She was born Dec. 23, 1934.

Dona left her birthplace and childhood town of Broken Bow for Lincoln where she met her first husband, Paul, and they created a beautiful family with three children. Paul's higher education led them from Lincoln to Madison, Wisc. and ultimately to the East Coast.

Midlife, Dona settled in Exton, Pa. where she lived a full, single life.

Dona earned her college degree in English beginning in Lincoln and, following her Mother's love for learning, finished her degree in her 40s at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. She was very involved with Community Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) in West Chester, the Chester County Trail Hiking Club and Good Works in Coatesville, proudly recruiting her son, and three grandsons to the construction team restoring homes for low income homeowners in Chester County.

Dona's love of hiking was enthusiastically noted by her "happyhikr" license plate and evidenced by her travels up and down the Appalachian Trail and throughout Europe.

Dona was preceded in death by her parents Burrel and Anna Mae (Connely) Taylor; brother Robert Taylor of Sanborn, Iowa; and sister Linda Murrish of Kearney.

She is survived by her husband of seven years Richard Upole; three children Mike (Robin) Wray, Diane (Tom) Devereaux and Lisa (Jim) Bryer; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

For information on the small and socially distanced service, please contact the Exton United Methodist Church. Dona will be laid to rest with her parents in Broken Bow, Neb.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Works Inc. P.O. Box 1441, Coatesville, PA 19321, www.goodworksinc.org.

Condolences can be mailed to Diane Devereaux 418 Wrigley Blvd, Cochranville, PA 19330.

Published in Custer County Chief from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
