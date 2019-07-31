Home

Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Doneta Simonton
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
United Methodist Church
Broken Bow, NE
Doneta (Keys) Simonton


1932 - 2019
Doneta (Keys) Simonton Obituary
Doneta D. Simonton, 86, of Broken Bow, Neb., died at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk on July 28, 2019.

Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, August 1, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangement. Burial will be at the Purdum Cemetary at 3 p.m.

Doneta was born October 14, 1932, in Purdum to Gale and Marie (McCullough) Keys. She married Paul E. Simonton Sept. 10, 1950. They spent most of their married life in the Broken Bow area. Paul died in August of 2007.

Survivors of her immediate family include son Paul "Gene," wife Kim of Tryon and his children Valerie Standeven of Lincoln, Amanda Marshall of Mullen and Jason of Grand Island; daughter Cathy, husband Earl Joy of Norfolk and their children Sharidie Sally of Omaha and Austin of Kearney; and son Gary, wife Dori of Granbury, Texas, and their children Trisha Donegan of Granbury, Texas, Shelly Hanson of Orlando, Fla., Lyndsey Myers of Tolar, Texas and Courtney Simonton of Austin, Texas; brother Dewey Keys and wife Mary of Hershey; and sister-in-law Betty Nelson and husband Swede of Lexington; as well as 16 great-grandchildren.
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 8, 2019
