Donita Mae (Smith) Ferguson passed away at Brookestone View in Broken Bow, Neb. on July 27, 2020.
Donita was born to Ray Clinton Smith and Cora Opal (Burns) Smith on Sept. 19, 1926 on a farm northeast of Sargent. She joined older sister Hazel and later the family welcomed younger sister Emma Lou.
Her family moved to Weissert when she was three years old and to a farm outside of Broken Bow when she was five years old. She attended all of her schooling in Broken Bow graduating with the class of 1943. That same year she started her bookkeeping career at J.H. Melville Lumber Company.
It was while she was working at Melville's that she would walk pass Clyde Arnold's Feed store to have lunch downtown. She noticed a young man, Ivan E. Ferguson, who was often outside loading feed when she passed by and it was not long before she engaged him in conversation. This friendship grew and on July 3, 1946, Ivan and Donita were married in Long Pine. They often said this one-day trip with best friends Lyle and Lucille VanHorn was the favorite day of their lifetime.
Ivan and Donita welcomed four children to their family - Barbara Rae, Opal Marie, Nancy Ann and Ivan Eugene Jr.
Donita and Ivan spent all of their lives enjoying the activities of their family whether it was helping their kids with their 4-H projects, school involvements, church activities or extended family gatherings they had fun. Many weekends and vacations were spent tent camping as a family.
One of Donita and Ivan's favorite things to do was dance. If there was a dance, especially during the big band era, Ivan and Donita would be there.
Even with the responsibilities of a family of six, Donita continued working outside the home. Besides working at Melville's, she also worked as a bookkeeper for Broken Bow Credit Bureau and J.C. Penneys. Donita completed her employment years managing the Messages Hallmark Shop for 20 years for her daughter, Nancy. Donita loved her time at Messages making many new friends with the customers.
Throughout her life Donita was active in American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, Broken Bow Alumni, and the First Baptist Church where she was a lifetime member. She especially enjoyed the monthly "Birthday Group" of friends Jean, Marion, Phyllis, Dona, Toni, Shirley and Ann. They shared a lifetime of memories and laughter.
After her children were grown Donita spent the same time and energy with her grandchildren as she had with her own children and in her later years with her great-grandchildren.
Donita was preceded in death by her husband Ivan; daughter Barbara; sister Hazel (Dick) Kapustka; sister Emma Lou Clay; and Ivan's siblings and spouses.
She will be missed by her children Opal, Nancy and Ivan Jr., grandchildren and great-grandchildren Corrina Duryea (Andrew and Preston), Carla and Chuck Davis (Alexandria, Scott), Carey and Jim Haskell (Meredith, Jace and Amy), Carlie and Kim Wells (Cyrus, Connor, Cal, Cobe), and Carmen and Anson Bumgarner (Sawyer and Ida Mae); as well as nine great-great grandchildren.
A private immediate family service will be Thursday, July 30 at 10 a.m. at the Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow. The service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Custer County Ag Society.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29 at Govier Brothers Mortuary. An online guest book may be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com.
Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska. We sincerely encourage each person to make their decision whether to attend based on the best interest of their health and that of the community.