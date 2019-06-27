Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St
Cozad, NE 69130
308-784-3000
For more information about
Donna Pflaster
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St
Cozad, NE 69130
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
American Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Pflaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. (Snider) Pflaster


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna M. (Snider) Pflaster Obituary
Donna M. Pflaster of Cozad passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Cozad, Neb. at the age of 94.

Donna was born Aug. 19, 1924 at Broken Bow to Lee and Henrietta (Smith) Snider. She grew up in and attended school at Broken Bow.

Donna was married to Harry Pflaster for 44 years. The couple moved to Cozad in 1950. Five children were born to this union - Richard, Delores, James, Larry and Andy.

Donna's family was her pride and joy. She was a faithful and devoted member of the American Lutheran Church.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; son James; great-grandchildren Rhakenna and Cory; and great-great-grandchild Lily; three brothers and six sisters.

Survivors include her children Richard (Diane) Pflaster of Cozad, Delores (Lee) Grismore of Red Oak, Iowa, Larry (Linda) Pflaster of Cozad and Andy (Cathy) Pflaster of Cozad; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be directed to the family in her name for later designation.

Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.

Services will be Monday, July 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the American Lutheran Church with Pastor Steve Berke officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Visitation with family present will be Sunday from 3-5p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.
Published in Custer County Chief on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
Download Now