Donna M. Pflaster of Cozad passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Cozad, Neb. at the age of 94.



Donna was born Aug. 19, 1924 at Broken Bow to Lee and Henrietta (Smith) Snider. She grew up in and attended school at Broken Bow.



Donna was married to Harry Pflaster for 44 years. The couple moved to Cozad in 1950. Five children were born to this union - Richard, Delores, James, Larry and Andy.



Donna's family was her pride and joy. She was a faithful and devoted member of the American Lutheran Church.



Donna was preceded in death by her parents; son James; great-grandchildren Rhakenna and Cory; and great-great-grandchild Lily; three brothers and six sisters.



Survivors include her children Richard (Diane) Pflaster of Cozad, Delores (Lee) Grismore of Red Oak, Iowa, Larry (Linda) Pflaster of Cozad and Andy (Cathy) Pflaster of Cozad; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials can be directed to the family in her name for later designation.



Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.



Services will be Monday, July 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the American Lutheran Church with Pastor Steve Berke officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery.



Visitation with family present will be Sunday from 3-5p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home. Published in Custer County Chief on July 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary