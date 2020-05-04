Doran Ray Brown, 71, went to be with his Lord on April 30, 2020 at his home after many years of pain and medical issues.
Doran was born Sept. 1, 1948 in Broken Bow, Neb. to E. Ray and Dorothy (Dinwiddie) Brown and was the third child and only son.
Doran attended school in Broken Bow. In grade school he was held back a year due to pneumonia. Due to his bad knees he was rejected from every branch of service when he tried to enlist during the Vietnam conflict, which was a major regret for him as his father served in WWII.
Through the years he tried his hands at various jobs, ranching in the Brownlee area, picking beans in Oregon, Police Officer in Sargent, serving various other law enforcement areas, and dispatched for the Broken Bow police station. In his earlier years he owned three businesses, a pawn shop, a hobby store and a pool table with jukebox hangout for kids.
Doran was married twice before he finally found the love of his life with Julie Ann Brendle Zielenbach. They were married in Hickman on Sept. 1, 2008. They then made their home in Berwyn.
Besides his wife Julie, he had enjoyed two other passions. One was his love for fine scale modeling but his greatest pride and joy was his 2008 GH 1800 Honda Goldwing trike with the Lehman rear end. Doran and Julie loved riding the trike. They belonged to the Loup Valley Road Riders Club and took two trips, one to Colorado and the other to South Dakota.
Doran is survived by his wife Julie of Berwyn; sister Sabra Hughes of Milford; brother-in-law Don Wilcox of Omaha; and various nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Dorothy Brown; and sister Nedra Wilcox.
Doran chose to be cremated. A memorial service will be decided at a later date due to the Covid-19 health concern with Govier Brothers Mortuary in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in the Janesville Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials made be made to the Ansley Rescue Team. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com
Published in Custer County Chief from May 4 to May 10, 2020.