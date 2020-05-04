Doran Ray Brown
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doran's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doran Ray Brown, 71, went to be with his Lord on April 30, 2020 at his home after many years of pain and medical issues.

Doran was born Sept. 1, 1948 in Broken Bow, Neb. to E. Ray and Dorothy (Dinwiddie) Brown and was the third child and only son.

Doran attended school in Broken Bow. In grade school he was held back a year due to pneumonia. Due to his bad knees he was rejected from every branch of service when he tried to enlist during the Vietnam conflict, which was a major regret for him as his father served in WWII.

Through the years he tried his hands at various jobs, ranching in the Brownlee area, picking beans in Oregon, Police Officer in Sargent, serving various other law enforcement areas, and dispatched for the Broken Bow police station. In his earlier years he owned three businesses, a pawn shop, a hobby store and a pool table with jukebox hangout for kids.

Doran was married twice before he finally found the love of his life with Julie Ann Brendle Zielenbach. They were married in Hickman on Sept. 1, 2008. They then made their home in Berwyn.

Besides his wife Julie, he had enjoyed two other passions. One was his love for fine scale modeling but his greatest pride and joy was his 2008 GH 1800 Honda Goldwing trike with the Lehman rear end. Doran and Julie loved riding the trike. They belonged to the Loup Valley Road Riders Club and took two trips, one to Colorado and the other to South Dakota.

Doran is survived by his wife Julie of Berwyn; sister Sabra Hughes of Milford; brother-in-law Don Wilcox of Omaha; and various nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Dorothy Brown; and sister Nedra Wilcox.

Doran chose to be cremated. A memorial service will be decided at a later date due to the Covid-19 health concern with Govier Brothers Mortuary in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in the Janesville Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials made be made to the Ansley Rescue Team. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from May 4 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
4 entries
May 3, 2020
To the family and friends of Doran Brown my thoughts and prayers are with all involve during this time of sorrow.
Amber Harris
Acquaintance
May 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stanley Osterhoudt
Friend
May 1, 2020
D Ray... you were a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day! You always had a smile on your face and a hug for me! You will be missed by Mark and I. Love you buddy. Live life to the fullest....fly high without any further pain!
Mark and Susie Walker
Friend
May 1, 2020
Good memories of Doran when we were growing up. Sympathies to the family.
Darla Atkinson
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved