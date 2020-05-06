Loved spending the summers at the Ferguson's when growing up, and trying to help take care of all the animals, I will remember all the good times, Aunt Doris will be missed, she was a big blessing to me.
May God bless all she has touched
Doris Marie Ferguson, 88, of Ansley, Neb. passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Doris, the eldest daughter of Dwight and Mable (Christensen) Cramer, was born Jan. 29, 1932 in Broken Bow. She attended school in Merna and Grand Island. Oct. 3, 1943, she was baptized in the Loup River near Gates.
Doris proudly worked for Carothers Hospital as a nurse's aide for six years where she once cared for her future husband, Edwin "Don" Ferguson. They were united in marriage June 26, 1952 in Broken Bow.
While Don served in the United States Air Force, Doris made their home at Eglin Air Force Base, Valparaiso, Fla. While in Florida, their son Keith was born November of 1954. The family moved to the Sioux City Air Force Base in Iowa where their daughter Karen was born in April of 1956 and daughter Karla was born in September of 1957.
In 1961, Don and Doris moved to Ansley. In March of 1964, they moved to their farm north of Ansley. Later that month, their daughter Kelli was born.
Doris enjoyed being a mother and a homemaker. She could be found happily cooking and baking amazing food in her kitchen while listening to the polka station on the radio. She enjoyed the company of friends and family who never left her home without being well satisfied with the meals she prepared.
Doris received an accordion from her father when she was thirteen. Never knowing how to read music, Doris learned to play polkas, waltzes, hymns just by listening to the song. Even in the early stages of dementia, she would entertain Brookestone View residents and staff with "The Waltz Across Texas."
Doris loved to camp across Nebraska as a member of camping clubs such as Loup Valley Sams, Jayco Camping Club, and Custer Campers where she loved spending time with her camping club friends. In 1995, Don and Doris began their yearly trip to Texas. Doris looked forward to their time as "Winter Texans" enjoying the activities and company of their Kenwood RV Resort friends.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years Edwin "Don"; her son Keith (Linda) Ferguson of Columbus; and daughters Karen Norden of Harlingen, Texas, Karla Ducker of Ansley, and Kelli Flanagan of Lincoln; sister Racine Woodward; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-five great-grandchildren.
Doris is preceded in death by her mother and father; infant brother Gary Dean Cramer; sister Cherilyn Carmel; and sister Helen Garrett.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. An online guest book can be signed at www.govierbrothers.com with words of encouragement or remembrance. Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow are in charge of the arrangements.
