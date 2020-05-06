Doris Marie (Cramer) Ferguson
1932 - 2020
Doris Marie Ferguson, 88, of Ansley, Neb. passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.

Doris, the eldest daughter of Dwight and Mable (Christensen) Cramer, was born Jan. 29, 1932 in Broken Bow. She attended school in Merna and Grand Island. Oct. 3, 1943, she was baptized in the Loup River near Gates.

Doris proudly worked for Carothers Hospital as a nurse's aide for six years where she once cared for her future husband, Edwin "Don" Ferguson. They were united in marriage June 26, 1952 in Broken Bow.

While Don served in the United States Air Force, Doris made their home at Eglin Air Force Base, Valparaiso, Fla. While in Florida, their son Keith was born November of 1954. The family moved to the Sioux City Air Force Base in Iowa where their daughter Karen was born in April of 1956 and daughter Karla was born in September of 1957.

In 1961, Don and Doris moved to Ansley. In March of 1964, they moved to their farm north of Ansley. Later that month, their daughter Kelli was born.

Doris enjoyed being a mother and a homemaker. She could be found happily cooking and baking amazing food in her kitchen while listening to the polka station on the radio. She enjoyed the company of friends and family who never left her home without being well satisfied with the meals she prepared.

Doris received an accordion from her father when she was thirteen. Never knowing how to read music, Doris learned to play polkas, waltzes, hymns just by listening to the song. Even in the early stages of dementia, she would entertain Brookestone View residents and staff with "The Waltz Across Texas."

Doris loved to camp across Nebraska as a member of camping clubs such as Loup Valley Sams, Jayco Camping Club, and Custer Campers where she loved spending time with her camping club friends. In 1995, Don and Doris began their yearly trip to Texas. Doris looked forward to their time as "Winter Texans" enjoying the activities and company of their Kenwood RV Resort friends.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years Edwin "Don"; her son Keith (Linda) Ferguson of Columbus; and daughters Karen Norden of Harlingen, Texas, Karla Ducker of Ansley, and Kelli Flanagan of Lincoln; sister Racine Woodward; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-five great-grandchildren.

Doris is preceded in death by her mother and father; infant brother Gary Dean Cramer; sister Cherilyn Carmel; and sister Helen Garrett.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. An online guest book can be signed at www.govierbrothers.com with words of encouragement or remembrance. Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow are in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Custer County Chief from May 6 to May 17, 2020.
May 4, 2020
Loved spending the summers at the Ferguson's when growing up, and trying to help take care of all the animals, I will remember all the good times, Aunt Doris will be missed, she was a big blessing to me.
May God bless all she has touched
Mark and Mary Woodward
Family
May 4, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dick and Coleen Grint
May 4, 2020
May 3, 2020
always the big smile she always had, and so much enjoyed our time when we visited from california. enjoyed the music and family time they always had. she is greatly loved and will forever be missed, she was an angel put on earth. so proud to be part of the family and thanks for the great memories. my love to you all.
steve sorensen
Family
May 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Mary & Ryan & Natalie & Casandra & Damien Lockner
May 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Casey Thornton
Friend
April 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dan & Rhonda (Krumback) Olson
Family
April 30, 2020
A great lady, enjoyed jamming with Doris we had some great times in Texas. Music is always a great healer, as it helped Doris get back into life. HUGS and LOVE to the family.
Darlene Smyth
Friend
April 30, 2020
I so enjoyed playing pegs and jokers with Doris at Kenwood Rv Park. I have so many happy memories of Don and Doris. Great friends!!
Judy Haberer
April 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wanda, Leonard, Lance and Travis Seckman
Family
April 30, 2020
She was such an amazing and warm hearted person - so sorry for your loss - the heavens have gained another angel ! Love and prayers to everyone she touched
Danielle Stott
Family
April 21, 2020
Loved hearing all about her gigs in Texas, she absolutely lit up when talking about her musicals and playing her accordion.. She loved life and loved her family more...she was a joy to know. She will be missed, thinking of Don and family during this time and days ahead.
Julie Schmidt
Friend
April 20, 2020
Casey Doggett
Friend
April 19, 2020
Sending Prayers to Uncle Don, cousins Keith, Karen, Karla & Kelly during this sad time. My thoughts are with you. She was a kind hearted & lovable person. I loved her Fried Chicken. It was the best.
Jeannie.
Jeannie Garrett
Family
April 19, 2020
To the Doris's family, Doris was a long time friend of Faye's and one of the nicest people we ever had the pleasure of knowing.
Harry Woolstrum
Friend
April 18, 2020
Don and family, we are thinking of you at this difficult time.
Karl & Doris & Family Kaelin
Friend
April 18, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone at this difficult time. Our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Art & Dianne Anderson
Neighbor
April 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Mark Myers
Friend
April 17, 2020
Our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one. We are thinking of you.
Cliff and Julie Moore
Acquaintance
April 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of loss.
Jerry/ Rita Rosentreader
Acquaintance
April 17, 2020
I always enjoyed Doris. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. My sympathy to Don, Deb and all the family.
Bev Fitzhugh (Burt)
Friend
April 17, 2020
Aunt Doris was a great kind & thoughtful lady. She will be missed by many!! Much love & dearest sympathy to uncle Don and family! May God wrap his arms around you at this difficult time and help you heal.
Crystal Collins-Erwin
Friend
