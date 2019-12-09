|
Doris M. Hurlburt, 91, of Arcadia, Neb., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard L. Piontkowski and Deacon Randy Lewandowski will celebrate the Mass. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. in the Arcadia Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Church Sunday, Dec. 15 from 2-4 p.m. with a Rosary at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested the Arcadia Fire and Rescue Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Doris Marie was born April 20, 1928 on the family farm near Comstock to Joseph and Francis (Waldmann) Kamarad. She graduated from Comstock High School in 1945 and then took summer courses to graduate from Kearney State College.
Following high school, Doris began her teaching career. She taught in country schools for 10 years and 33 years at Arcadia Public School as an elementary teacher. She retired in 1993. She was proud that she taught all of her grandchildren.
On Dec. 11 1948, Doris was united in marriage to Leland "Boots" Hurlburt at Loup City. The lived on farms around Arcadia and in 1984, they moved into Arcadia.
She was a member of St. Josaphat's Catholic Church, Garden Club and Arcadia American Legion Auxiliary. She was a 4-H leader and pep-club and prom sponsor. Doris enjoyed quilting, baking, sewing, reading and crossword puzzles. She liked working in her flower and vegetable gardens.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald and Laura and Daniel and Peggy all of Arcadia; eight grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law Charlotte Kamarad of Comstock and Evelyn Kamarad of Ord.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Leland who passed away June 18, 2016; twin infants Mary and Joseph; a sister and brother-in-law Evelyn and Jim Proskocil; and two brothers Leonard and Richard Kamarad.
Published in Custer County Chief on Dec. 12, 2019