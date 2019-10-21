|
|
Doris P. Zoerb, 100, of Homestead Assisted Living of Kearney Neb. passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Berean Bible Church City Campus, 604 South H St in Broken Bow, with Pastor Irv Jennings officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway.
Memorials are suggested to Homeward Trail Bible Camp. Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 21, 3-7 p.m. with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at the Berean Bible Church City Campus.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Doris was born Feb. 3, 1919 in Arnold to Fletcher and Leana (Hongsermeier) Turley. Doris was raised Lutheran; she later attended the Mason City First Baptist Church.
Doris was raised on a farm between Arnold and Callaway. After attending school in Arnold Doris married Marvin P. Zoerb on July 3, 1936. To this union one son was born, Gary Jay.
Doris helped her husband on the farm. She also raised chickens and tended to a big garden. She loved canning tomatoes, green beans and canned the best sour kraut in the county. In later years she couldn't wait to help family can sweet corn.
She loved sewing and making quilts. She made many beautiful quilts for her family.
Doris loved spending time with her family. Her great- and great-great grandchildren were the loves of her life.
She loved going to Storm Hockey games with her grandson and his wife. At 100 years, she was Storms oldest fan. She always looked forward to her yearly combine rides and was still climbing that combine ladder at 99 years young.
Doris is survived by son Gary (Gail) Zoerb of Arnold; grandsons Dean (Julie) Zoerb of Minden and Dale (Linda) Zoerb of Litchfield; 11 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband Marvin; parents Fletcher and Leana Turley; sister Ruth Lloyd; brother Tim Turley; and one grandson Dan Zoerb.
Published in Custer County Chief on Oct. 24, 2019