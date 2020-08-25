Doris Robertson Swartwood, 78, of Mason City, Neb., passed away, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Basin Cemetery near Mason City. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.
Doris was born March 10, 1942 in Broken Bow to R. Loucks and Lorene (Schall) Robertson. She was raised in Mason City, graduating from Mason City High School in 1960. After graduation, Doris moved to Lincoln until 1971 when she moved to Kearney. In 1997, she moved back to Mason City.
On Dec. 6, 1976, Doris was united in marriage to Lyle Swartwood in Reno, Nev. Doris worked at West Company for 26 years before working as a housekeeper at Holiday Inn. She was a member of the Lutheran Church in Mason City. Doris enjoyed sewing and loved animals of all kinds.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Tim (Colleen) Swartwood of Overton, Ken Swartwood of Odessa, Doran Swartwood of Elm Creek, Scott Swartwood of North Platte and Shane (Sheri) Swartwood of Rapid City, S.D.; sister Donna (Kenneth) Almquist of Kearney; niece Annette (Doug) Robbins of Chicago, Ill.; and nephew Robert (Amy) Almquist of Grand Island.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents; and husband Lyle Swartwood.