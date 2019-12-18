|
Dorothy E. Porter, 90, of Broken Bow, Neb., died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Brookstone View in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. in Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 16 at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with family greeting friends 5-7 p.m. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Memorials may be offered to the First Baptist Church in Broken Bow.
Dorothy was born Dec. 12, 1929 at Lexington to Calvin and Garnet (McDonald) Perry. She attended school and graduated from Lexington High School.
She married Willard "Bill" Porter on May 18, 1954. They lived in California for a while and Broken Bow. Dorothy loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was a member of the First Baptist Church in Broken Bow. She loved babysitting for area children for approximately 35 years. Dorothy was an avid bowler and enjoyed her many bowling friends. Dorothy and her friends participated in the National Bowling Tournament for approximately 30 years.
Survivors include four sons Dennis (Germa) Porter of Lancaster, Calif., Mike Porter of Sunland, Calif., Craig (Deralyn) Porter of Santa Clarita, Calif. and Mark (Carole) Porter of Broken Bow; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one sister Donna Upthagrove of Bertrand.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill; and sisters.
Published in Custer County Chief on Dec. 19, 2019