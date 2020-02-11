|
|
Dorothy Mae Manning, 92, of Broken Bow, Neb., formerly of Arcadia, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. She was born Jan. 26, 1928, the fifth of nine children, to Hugh C. and Lillie V. (Snider) Drake of rural Comstock. She attended Spring Creek District 163 school in her early years, graduating from Comstock High School in May, 1946.
Dorothy began teaching "country" school at the age of 19, often riding a horse to school. She attended summer classes at Kearney State College to complete her education degree, graduating in May, 1962. She spent 39 years teaching in various area schools including Comstock, Arcadia and Ord. Her love of books led her to earn additional credits to become the media specialist at Ord Elementary until her retirement in 1988.
Dorothy met the love of her life, Gordon G. Manning, in 1947. They were united in marriage March 25, 1948, then started their life together near Swiss Valley in Custer County. They later bought a ranch west of Arcadia where they raised their two children, Les (Sandi) of Broken Bow and daughter Sonya (Kevin) Chilewski of Cairo.
Despite the demands of commuting to town to teach and continuing her education, Dorothy was a devoted, loving mother. She was a fine example of strength, manners, kindness and faith.
The close-knit Drake family enjoyed getting together and began holding semi-annual reunions in 1981. Dorothy and Gordon traveled the United States extensively in their retirement years until his untimely death in 1995.
Dorothy was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers' Society, the PEO Sisterhood, B# Extension Club, the United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She put great effort into deepening her understanding of scripture by attending Bible study groups as well as reading her Bible.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gordon; brothers Jake, Jim and Bill; sisters Louise, Wilma, Jurene and Joyce; two sisters-in-law; step-sister-in-law Marge (Dale) Zimmerman; and five brothers-in-law.
She is survived by one sister Ella Cross of Medford Ore.; sister-in-law and lifelong friend Marcille Drake of Buena Vista, Colo.; her children; four grandchildren Matthew (Janka) Manning of Papillion, Marcus (Kristen) Manning of Denver, Colo., Shannon (Matt) Strand of Grand Island and Cameron (Kaylee) Chilewski of Lincoln; and three great-grandsons.
She will be greatly missed by her family, including a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Govier Brothers Mortuary. 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with family greeting 5 - 7 p.m. Govier Brothers Mortuary were are in charge of arrangements
Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church or Broken Bow Library.
Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 20, 2020