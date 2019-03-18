Dorothy Maxine Montanye, 89, formerly of Broken Bow, Neb., passed away March 10, 2019 at the Callaway Good Life Center.



Funeral services for Maxine will be Friday, March 15 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt Fowler and Don Schauda officiating. Burial will be in the Douglas Grove Cemetery west of Comstock. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.





Memorial are suggested to the Callaway Good Life Center.



Maxine was born June 26, 1929, at Ansley to Harold W. and Anna L. (Rosentreader) Anderson. She grew up in Custer County and graduated from Comstock High School with the Class of 1948.



She then went to work at the Farmers & Merchants Bank in Comstock.



Maxine married Clayton Leo Montanye on June 3, 1951 at the Wescott Baptist Church just down the road from where they made their home and farmed for 40 years. To this union, two daughters were born, Marcia Ravae and Marilyn Fay.



She was a member of the Wescott Baptist Church and operated a gift shop and catering business from her home for many years. She supplied baked goods for the café in Comstock, made many decorated cakes for weddings, anniversaries, and other occasions.



After retiring from farming, she and Clayton moved to Broken Bow in 1990.



Maxine made many beautiful quilts over her lifetime and she was a member of a quilting group for several years in Broken Bow. She enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls.



Maxine was active in the Prairie Pioneer Center and the United Methodist Church after moving to Broken Bow.



She was a caregiver a good portion of her life, taking care of her husband after three brain surgeries and a debilitating accident, her mother, aunt, and mother-in-law.



Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Clayton; her parents Harold and Anna Anderson; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Forrest C. and Minnie Montanye.



Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Clayton; her parents Harold and Anna Anderson; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Forrest C. and Minnie Montanye.

She is survived by her daughters Marcia (Wayne) Hora of Stapleton and Marilyn (Rex) Crawford of Lincoln; grandchildren Cody Norman, Ciara (Seth) Crawford, Christopher (Tasha) Norman and Megan Evenson, all of Lincoln; great-grandchildren Kashtyn Mays, Abel Norman, and Taelor and Tait Evenson, all of Lincoln; brother and sister-in-law Dwayne and Vianne Anderson of Kearney; and nephew Tim Anderson of Kearney.