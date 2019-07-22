Services Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow 542 South 9th Ave. Broken Bow , NE 68822 308-872-2424 Resources More Obituaries for E. Thompson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? E. Burdett Thompson

1926 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email E. Burdett Thompson departed this earthy life at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney, Neb. on July 8, 2019 at the age of 92 years while holding the hand of his beloved wife Ethelyn with other family members at side.



Burdett was born Nov. 9, 1926 nine miles south of Sargent to his parents Leonard and Mary (Emerson) Thompson at the farm of his grandparents Eddie and Vina Emerson. Years later his mother told him there was a bad storm and the doctor had a hard time getting to the house.



In the 30s when Burdett was growing up, his family moved a lot to find work to feed their family. Burdett went to five different schools in one year. He started at a country school north of Morrill. He rode in a steel wheeled wagon hauling sugar beets pulled by a team of horses named Ned and Shorty. Later they moved to Henry then into Wyoming and attended school in Torrington, Wyo., then back to Lyman. He learned to work on the farm at a young age. He was always a hard worker and taught his family to work and the benefits of a job well done, no matter what the job was. He was the oldest of ten children. As a teenager he had to quit school and help on the farm.



Burdett was drafted in 1945 and proudly served his country in the army. He took basic training in Paris, Texas. He was deployed to Asiatic Pacific Campain, Philippines; Leyte; Guam; and Luzon in 1945 and 1946. He was an instructor with heavy equipment. Burdett was a Sergeant at 19 years old. In 1946 he received an honorable discharge. He really enjoyed the WW II Veterans Hero flight and he was honored to put the wreath on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier.



Burdett accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized in the Packer Lake south of Lymanat the age of 20.



Ranching was his favorite occupation and farming became a part of that, too. Over the years he did many different jobs. He worked at the Halsey Forest Reserve, graded roads and drove the school bus. He taught Sunday school classes for boys and served on the church board and Ericson Pible Bible Camp board for 35 years and was county supervisor for eight years. He was working on a ranch north of Thedford in 1948-49 blizzard. They used horses and a half-track to get around in the snow to feed the livestock. He didn't get off the ranch for three months.



On Nov. 12, 1947 he was married to Ethelyn McCully at the Lyman Christian Church. To this marriage three children were born Wesley, Geraldine (Geri) and Clyde. They started going to the Sargent Christian Church 66 years ago when there were only five people attending. The Thompson family made ten and it has grown ever since.



Burdett loved to tease the grandchildren when he got a chance.



He is survived by his wife of 71 years Ethelyn; children Wesley (Betty) Thompson of O'Neill, Clyde (Lisa) of Comstock and Douglas (Kathy) Porter of Lincoln;grandchildren; Molly (Brett) Sholes, Merrit (Jerusha) Thompson, Sheila (Eric) Gruber, Stacy (Mike) Hatten, Serena Porter, Kelsey Schultz, Troy Hosek, Michelle Copley and Haley Thompson; great-grandchildren Savannah, Spencer, Amara, Josiah, Emily, Kennedy, Creed, Cai, Vienna, Eli, Hana, Mamusha, Amber (Seth), September, James, Damion and Mia; and great-great-grandchildren; Finn. He is also survived by sisters Patricia Stone and Sharon Gilmore; and brothers Lester (Gloria) Thompson and Farish (Sue) Thompson,



He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard Sr. and Mary Thompson; daughter Geraldine Kay Porter; brothers and sisters Denton Thompson, Darrel (Donna) Thompson, Idell (Floyd) Bower, Isma (Bob) Nab and Leonard Jr. Thompson and grandson Leonard Austin. A sister, Sharon Gilmore, 76, died July 12, 2019 in Springfield, Mo.



Memorial services will be Saturday, August 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Christ in Sargent with Pastor J.H. Schroeder officiating. Memorials will be to Sargent Church of Christ and Ericson Pible Bible Camp. Interment with Military Honors in the Dry Valley Cemetery will be at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary are assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com. Published in Custer County Chief on July 25, 2019