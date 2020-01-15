|
Edith Ann Sims, 95, of Holdrege (formerly of Huntley) passed away Saturday, Jan. 11 at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan.18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Huntley United Methodist Church in Huntley, Neb. with Reverend Jean Clayton officiating. Interment will follow at the Alma Cemetery, Alma, Nebraska.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 17, 4-8 p.m. with the family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
A memorial has been established in Edith Ann's honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.
Edith Ann was born Oct. 1, 1924 on the family farm north of Alma in Harlan County, the youngest of three daughters of Edwin A. and Amanda C. (Nelson) Larson.
She received her education from Huntley Public School where she graduated from Huntley High School with the class of 1942. Following her education, Edith Ann was employed by the Orleans Equity Creamery as a secretary. She later accepted a position at the Brewster Medical Clinic in Holdrege as the administrative secretary.
June 1, 1947, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Virgil Lee Sims, at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege. To this union three daughters were born: Rita Jean, Kathryn Anne and Cynthia Lee.
The couple made their home on the family farm west of Huntley. During this time in her life, Edith Ann focused her efforts as a homemaker, mother, and farmwife. She enjoyed serving harvest meals to the men in the field and would assist on the farm in any way helpful.
She was involved throughout the years as a 4-H leader, belonged to the DDD Card Club for many years, was employed and also gathered the Huntley news for the KUVR radio station in Holdrege and sang in the Harlan County Barbershop Chorus.
Virgil and Edith Ann moved off the farm and into Holdrege in 1987. On Nov. 7, 2016 she was preceded in death by her loving husband after nearly 70 years of marriage.
She was a devoted member of the Huntley United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities that included teaching Bible school and Sunday school, singing in the church choir; and being active with the United Methodist Women.
Edith Ann was proud of her Swedish heritage. Remaining in contact with her Swedish relatives was important to her during her entire life. She was an accomplished seamstress, loved to listen to music and enjoyed playing the piano.
She and Virgil also loved to attend dances together; a memorable occasion was taking their daughters to Clarinda, Iowa to attend a Glenn Miller Band festival together. After retirement they traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. When grandchildren came along, she and Virgil thoroughly enjoyed attending their activities.
Besides her parents and husband, Edith Ann was preceded in death by four great-grandchildren Owen, Clara and Sophia Skiles and August Skiles-Nitchie; two sisters Ellen Medinger and husband Merlin and Mildred Malone and husband Melvin; brothers-in-law Harold Sims and Don Sims; and sister-in-law Norma Waggoner and husband Tom.
Edith Ann leaves to celebrate her life three daughters Rita Skiles and husband Brad of Huntley, Kathy Dobesh and husband Dale of Ansley and Cindy Pille and husband Vince of Ashland; nine grandchildren Mark Skiles and wife Nicol, Brent Skiles and wife Amanda, Andrea Skiles-Nitchie and husband Jason Nitchie, Anne McCaslin and husband Thomas, Julia Bauer and husband Alex, Janae Robinson and husband Jim, Celeste Pille, Grant Pille, and Gretchen Pille; fifteen great-grandchildren Gavin, Peyton, Taylor, Olivia, Harrison and Norah Skiles, Clemens, Ada, Sylvester, Olive and Liza Skiles-Nitchie, Kenna and Halle McCaslin and Edith Ann and Willa Robinson; one brother-in-law Gary Sims and wife Renetta of Kearney; one sister-in-law Judy Sims of Alma; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Custer County Chief on Jan. 23, 2020