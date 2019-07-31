|
|
Edna Pauline (Jacobesen) Landreth died Sunday evening July 28, 2019, at Brookestone View Nursing Home in Broken Bow, Neb.
Pauline was born April 18, 1922, to John H. and Gladys M. (Johnson) Jacobsen at their farm in the Lillian Community.
In 1924 the family moved to Gates Community where she later started school. Her parents moved to Garfield Table southwest of Arnold in 1934 where she continued grade school. They then moved to Eureka Valley Community in 1935 where she finished the 8th grade.
She graduated from Arnold High School in 1940. She had taken courses allowing her to teach grade school. The school year 1940-41 she taught 13 students K-6th grade at Wayside School between Merna and Anselmo. She often remarked later how much she enjoyed the experience.
When school was over, she and best friend cousin Edith Cosner took the train to California having been enticed there by their aunt. Their aunt was convinced that jobs/opportunities and weather, were far better there than in dull Nebraska. Pauline met Harry Landreth and they were married in August of 1941. A few months later Harry was shipped to the Aleutian Islands and Pauline returned to Nebraska.
To this marriage two children were born, Larry and Linda. Pauline and Harry later divorced.
Pauline attended the Capital School of Cosmetology in Omaha making ends meet by working for the school and as part-time nanny for the family she stayed with. She passed State Boards in 1945 and the next day joined her sister at the Willa Mar Beauty Shop, owned by Pearl Heskett, in the lobby of the old Burlington Hotel in Broken Bow.
By the early 1950s she had acquired enough equipment to open her own shop on the second floor above Glazer-Schmidt Drug Store on the south side of the Square. She was forever grateful to Sam Bailey and the Varneys who owned Broken Bow Bank for making it possible to purchase a house. After remodeling by her brother Paul, the front room became Pauline's Beauty Shop.
Late 1970s she leased out her shop and moved to Washington, D.C., living with her daughter Linda while attending Northern Virginia Community College and obtaining an Associate Degree in Business. She returned to Broken Bow and was employed by Central Nebraska Medical Clinic. When her shop became available, she began to answer requests from previous clients/customers and eventually returned to the beauty shop full-time.
Shortly thereafter she began to lose vision in one eye from macular degeneration. Semi-retired, working part-time, she later lost vision in both eyes. She had been a voracious reader but was now dependent on radio/TV.
She was injured when struck by an automobile in 2006 which resulted in multiple injuries. The bones healed but her lungs never returned to normal resulting eventually with her being dependent on oxygen. She continued to see a few special customers with the last in 2017.
Pauline fell in November of 2017, resulting in a brief hospital stay followed by the nursing home.
She was in business in Broken Bow from 1945-2017 and could remember most all the businesses, people, dates and changes. Phil Gardner, who many remember as Broken Bow's genealogist/historian, and Pauline had many lengthy visits.
She denied there was ever much gossip at her shop. She pointed out that events or happenings that actually occur are not gossip. They are facts and can be discussed.
She was hard working, fiscally tight, conservative, a bit stubborn and fiercely loyal to family, friends and Broken Bow. Rarely did she miss a graduation, baptism or marriage of family. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in excess of 65 years.
Each time she went grocery shopping, she made a few extra purchases for the Food Pantry saying, "l remember those lean hard times."
She is survived by son Larry (Sharon) Landreth of Omaha; daughter Linda Landreth of Waterford, Va.; grandchildren Grant (Jay) Landreth and Joanna (Les) Kimmel; great-grandchildren Charlotte and Hugo Kimmel; brother Paul Jacobsen and Loren (Cleo) Jacobsen; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Helen; brothers Harry and Harold; brother-in-law Ken Koch; and two sisters-in-law Norene Jacobsen and Emily Jacobsen.
Memorials are suggested to the Broken Bow Food Pantry.
Memorial services will be Friday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Kathy Salts PMA officiating.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 8, 2019