Edward Foley, 71, of Kearney passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his home.



Edward Foley was born on December 18, 1947 in Merna, NE to Dan and Elsie (Whiteman) Foley.



He was raised in Merna, NE and was a 1966 graduate of Merna High School. Ed went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was honorably discharged in 1971. He earned his bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State College.



In July of 1972, Ed was united in marriage to Carol Heck in Houston, TX. He became employed as a mechanic in both Huntsville, TX and Merna. He was later employed as a police officer in Broken Bow. On July 21, 1984, Ed married Sherry Muhlbach in Broken Bow, NE. For the past 30 years, Ed was a salesman for Snap-On Tools.



Ed was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and the VFW Post #759.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sherry Foley of Kearney; daughter, Christi (Ed) Ellingson of Houston, TX; sons, Dan Foley of London, England and Jim (Millie) Foley of Denver, CO; step children, Lori Sechtem of Kearney, Lisa (Ross) Finley of Kearney and Shannon (Natalie) Muhlbach of Bennington, NE; 9 grandchildren; sisters, Veronica Foley of Castle Rock, CO, Nell (Bob) Moles of Sedalia, CO and Dee Dee Kuszak of St. Paul, NE; sister-in-law, Dee Adams of Merna, NE; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and many many friends.



Ed was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Harvey Foley.



Funeral services were 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Joe Hannappel celebrating Ed's life. Interment followed the service at Kearney Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the American Legion Post #52 and VFW Post #759 in conjunction with the U.S. Marine Honors Team. Visitation was be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney, followed by a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Prayers service.



Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.



