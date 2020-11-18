1/1
Edward J. Schulte II
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J Schulte, II, 54, of Ansley, Neb., left his earthly body Nov. 15, 2020 at Broken Bow.

Ed was born Feb. 11, 1966 in Grand Island to Edward J. and Bernice (Holland) Schulte.

He resided in Hastings and Grand Island until the age of six when his family moved to Ansley where he attended school and the rest of his adult life. His first job was at the Calamus Dam.

On April 15, 1989 he married Kimberly Thompson. Edward brought one son, Louis Keezer, to the marriage and Kimberly brought one son, Joshua Thompson. Together they had two children, son Joel Edward and daughter Brittney Bernice.

Throughout his life he has worked for Art Anderson Hay Company and Sargent Pipe Company and went on to own his own appliance business in Ansley.

His most rewarding position was being a truck driver during most of his married life. He made a lot of lifelong relationships being out on the road. Every time he and Kimberly traveled, they had to eat at truck stops and he would never go without stopping at Shoemaker's in Lincoln. The last three years he worked for Trotter's Fertilizer in Ansley.

He loved hunting, trapping, and fishing and so wanted to go with his grandson Jaxon this year. He was a well-known jokester and enjoyed his daily pranks with the ladies at Custer's Last Stop in Ansley. He spooked ever so easy which made it so much more fun.

Ed found a new passion for knife smithing. Ed enjoyed talking and learning about making knives. He was always the one to know just how to push Kim's buttons and although he always had to get the "win," she loved him dearly for it. She even jokes that his passing in the early morning hours was so he would "win" one last time.

He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind to mourn him his wife Kimberly of Ansley; sons Joshua and Kinley Thompson of Windsor, Colo., Louis and Lisa Keezer of Oshkosh and Joel Schulte and fiancée Melissa Johnstone of Ansley; daughter Brittney and Megan Cassidy of Kearney; and grandchildren Alyssa, Landon, Selena, Jaxon, Charlie, David and Cylas.

Ed had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and wanted everyone to have the same Blessed Assurance he had. He was not afraid to talk to anyone about his faith and pray with you at any time. Now he is dancing with God on his own cloud and we will be together again someday. Forever in Christ!

Graveside service will be Friday, Nov. 20 at Ansley Cemetery Ansley with J.J. White officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family greeting 4-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Nov. 18 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
09:00 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Graveside service
Ansley Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
November 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God comfort you as you go through these difficult days.
Linda Brown
Classmate
November 18, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Bob McAlevy
Friend
November 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dale Rynearson
Acquaintance
November 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carol Bundy
November 17, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all, cherish the memories!
Tom & Sharon Roberts
Friend
November 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss we send our condolences. Gene howell, victoria spears, stefanie craig, amber howell, adam howell
Victoria Spears
Friend
November 17, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. I know Ed will be missed.
Opal Kuhl
Family
November 17, 2020
He was a great man and will be dearly missed
Tiffany Tucker
Family
November 17, 2020
Our thoughts & prayers are with you, KIm.
Sending our love to you & your family, as words can’t really justify the pain
your heart is going through right now. Just know that we are thinking & praying for all of you.
Duane & Judy Henry
Friend
November 17, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family during this difficult time.
Crystal Murrish
November 17, 2020
I have only known Kim and Ed for the last 5 years, but Ed was so caring and kind. He would drive Kim to work on bad days and if she had to come early to go to clinics for overnight, he would bring her and then pick her up the next day so she did not have to unload in the dark. Kim was so proud of his knifes and the work he was doing with helping Kim make jewelry. He loved those grandkids and the boys would go fishing with him anytime that they could or putter in the shop with him. Rest in peace.
JoAnn Kucera
Friend
November 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy on the passing of Edward. My thoughts and prayers are with you
Cheryl Holcomb
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved