Edward J Schulte, II, 54, of Ansley, Neb., left his earthly body Nov. 15, 2020 at Broken Bow.
Ed was born Feb. 11, 1966 in Grand Island to Edward J. and Bernice (Holland) Schulte.
He resided in Hastings and Grand Island until the age of six when his family moved to Ansley where he attended school and the rest of his adult life. His first job was at the Calamus Dam.
On April 15, 1989 he married Kimberly Thompson. Edward brought one son, Louis Keezer, to the marriage and Kimberly brought one son, Joshua Thompson. Together they had two children, son Joel Edward and daughter Brittney Bernice.
Throughout his life he has worked for Art Anderson Hay Company and Sargent Pipe Company and went on to own his own appliance business in Ansley.
His most rewarding position was being a truck driver during most of his married life. He made a lot of lifelong relationships being out on the road. Every time he and Kimberly traveled, they had to eat at truck stops and he would never go without stopping at Shoemaker's in Lincoln. The last three years he worked for Trotter's Fertilizer in Ansley.
He loved hunting, trapping, and fishing and so wanted to go with his grandson Jaxon this year. He was a well-known jokester and enjoyed his daily pranks with the ladies at Custer's Last Stop in Ansley. He spooked ever so easy which made it so much more fun.
Ed found a new passion for knife smithing. Ed enjoyed talking and learning about making knives. He was always the one to know just how to push Kim's buttons and although he always had to get the "win," she loved him dearly for it. She even jokes that his passing in the early morning hours was so he would "win" one last time.
He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind to mourn him his wife Kimberly of Ansley; sons Joshua and Kinley Thompson of Windsor, Colo., Louis and Lisa Keezer of Oshkosh and Joel Schulte and fiancée Melissa Johnstone of Ansley; daughter Brittney and Megan Cassidy of Kearney; and grandchildren Alyssa, Landon, Selena, Jaxon, Charlie, David and Cylas.
Ed had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and wanted everyone to have the same Blessed Assurance he had. He was not afraid to talk to anyone about his faith and pray with you at any time. Now he is dancing with God on his own cloud and we will be together again someday. Forever in Christ!
Graveside service will be Friday, Nov. 20 at Ansley Cemetery Ansley with J.J. White officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family greeting 4-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
