Edward K. "Ed" Hammond


1959 - 2019
Edward K. "Ed" Hammond Obituary
Edward "Ed" K. Hammond, 60, of Riverdale, Neb., passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at his home due to a tractor accident.

Ed was born Feb. 26, 1959 in Grand Island to Robert and LaRue (Hauck) Hammond. He attended Litchfield High School and graduated in 1977. He married Deborah L. Chromy on June 27, 1987 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney.

Ed worked at Eaton's in Kearney for over 33 years and later at Trotter's Fertilizer in Litchfield. Ed will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman, hunter and cattle rancher.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Hammond of Riverdale; son Benjamin Hammond of Kearney; mother-in-law Marie Jean Chromy of Kearney; brothers-in-law Daniel Chromy and wife Shelly of North Platte, Duane Chromy and wife Debbie of Kearney, Doug Chromy and wife Anna of Valley Center, Kan. and David Chromy and wife Jess of Papillion; nieces, nephews and numerous extended family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Art Faesser will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 2, 5–7 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Custer County Chief on Jan. 9, 2020
