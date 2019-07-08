Edward L. Catlett, 80, of Cathedral City, Calif., passed away July 2, 2019 at Desert Regional Hospital in Palm Springs, Calif.



Ed was born March 11, 1939 to Clifford and Mae (Govier) Catlett in Westerville, Neb.



He attended Myrtle and Westerville grade schools and was in the last class to graduate from Westerville High School in 1956.



After graduating from Kearney State Teachers College, Ed taught in several schools in Custer County including Westerville and Senate Valley and Cottonwood in Blaine County.



He then got the opportunity to reach in Puerto Rico for two years. After returning from Puerto Rice, he moved to California where he was hired by the Los Angeles School District. During this time, he furthered his education and graduated from Pepperdine University at Malibu Campus in 1978, After working his way up to principal, he retired after 41 years. While he was teaching, he lived in Pasadena, Calif.After he retired, he moved to Cathedral City near palm Springs where he was living at the time of his death.



Ed wll be remembered by many in this area for his beautiful singing voice.



He was preceded in death by his parents and baby brother Robert.



Survivors include sister Donnah (Melvin) Peterson, Doris (Karl) Kaelin, Sharon (Kelvin) Dowse and Betty (Curt) Sillivan; brothers Jeff (Addy) Catlett and Jerry (Jill) Catlett; several nieces and nephews and many friends.



Following his wishes, his body was cremated. Plans are to have services for family at Westerville, Neb. at a a later date.