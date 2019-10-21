|
Edwin J. Sweeney, 92, of Mullen, Neb. died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Pioneer Memorial Rest Home in Mullen.
Services will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mullen at 10 a.m. MDT Thursday, Oct. 24 with interment at the Cedar View Cemetery in Mullen. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Mullen Funeral Home. A Rosary will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 7 p.m.
Ed was born April 27, 1927 on the family farm northwest of Merna to Edward and Delia Sweeney.
He served in the United States Air Force during World War II and at the end of the war was discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Ed worked on Sandhills ranches for a number of years. In 1958 he moved to Mullen and worked at Mathew Chevrolet as a mechanic and later a car salesman.
In 1963 Ed married Kathryn (Kostas) Crain at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island. Ed then became an employee of the Mullen School System from 1964 until his retirement in 1987.
He is survived by a sister Genevive Fraser of Grand Island; sister-in-law Mary Lou Sweeney of Grand Island; niece Deanna Sweeney of Los Osos, Calif.; and special friends Doug and Betty Deibler of Mullen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Kathryn; brothers Henry, Harvey, Lynn and Richard; and sisters Helen Davis and Rita Schwieger.
Memorials are suggested to the Pioneer Memorial Rest Home.
Mullen Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Oct. 24, 2019