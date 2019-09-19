|
Eileen Marie Samway, 75, of St. Libory, Neb., passed away with her family at her side Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. Father Marty Egging will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island is entrusted with arrangements.
Eileen was born April 20, 1944 in Grand Island, the daughter of Guy and Mary (McCarthy) Godown. She grew up in Merna, graduating from Merna High School in 1963. She then went on to graduate from Saint Francis Nursing College.
Eileen held multiple nursing positions over the years, as Supervisor, House Supervisor and Director of Nursing, both in North Platte and Grand Island.
On June 18, 1966 she married James Samway, the father of her seven children. James died in 1990. Eileen has spent the last 27 years with Larry Kosmicki. The couple built their life together on the farm in St. Libory.
Although Eileen stayed busy with her nursing career, she found time to go dancing with Larry and loved to go the grandchildren's activities. She was a Special Olympics coach and helped out in any way she could.
Eileen was a Husker fan and also enjoyed word search puzzles and eating out with her nursing school clan. Her family will miss her ready wit, hereditary eye roll and amusing facial expressions.
Those who will cherish her memory include her significant other, Larry Kosmicki; her children Lisa (Randy) Eickhoff, Denise Rall, Nathan Samway and Jason Samway (Brandi Swanek), all of Grand Island; beloved grandchildren Jordan Eickhoff, Justine Eickhoff, Nekia, Nick and Jacob Samway, Luke (Caitlyn) Combs, Ty Rall, and Keyra, Kashlyn and Kayde Samway; and three great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by sister Anne Heffelfinger of Lincoln; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dee Godown of Geneva, Carol Samway of McCook, Chuck and Sharon Samway of Sterling, Colo., Dennis and Pat Samway of Johnson Lake and Nancy and Lynn Johnson of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Samway; son Kevin Samway; two infants David and Christine; brothers John Godown and Leonard (Jo) Godown; sister Yvonne (Dal) Greene; son-in-law Rob Rall; and brothers-in-law Paul Heffelfinger and Larry Samway.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Published in Custer County Chief on Sept. 19, 2019