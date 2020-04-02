|
|
Elisabeth (Bette) Marie Schipporeit was born at home on the Schipporeit Ranch in Blaine County in German Valley to Ernest and Bertha (Weiss) Schipporeit on May 25, 1926.
She attended German Valley School with her sister Irene through the eight grade. The girls had to learn to speak English once they entered school. She4 graduated from Brewster High School May, 1943.
Elisabeth was baptized in the German Valley Lutheran Church July 11, 1926 and was confirmed May 21, 2919.
She worked at Miller and Payne inLincoln following high school graduation.
On June 21. 1947, Elisabeth and Donal Guggenmos were united in marriage at St. John's Lutheran Church in German Valley. To this union, three children were born - Gloria Jean, Donna Beth and Randal Lee. Elisabeth and Donald worked together on the ranch between Brewster and Dunning. She later worked at Halsey National Forest in the nursery for 25 years.
Elisabeth later fulfilled her life-long dream and she attended Joseph's School of Beauty in Kearney, graduating in 1985. She then moved to Broken Bow and worked in Gibson's until its closing, then continue working at Alco into her eighties.
She was a talented seamstress and she also enjoyed gardening, baking and crocheting.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Carl Shannon Post #323. She received her 50 year membership certificate. She was also a member of the Neighborhood Club, taught Sunday School and was a 4-H leader.
Elisabeth resided at Off-Broadway in Broken Bow, then moved to Brookstone View due to declining health, where she passed away March 29, 2020.
Survivors include daughter Gloria (David) Zeller of Ravenna and Donna (Larry) Douglass of Milburn; son Randal Guggenmos of Grand Island; grandchildren Terrence (Donna Jo) Douglass, Kirk (Sophie) Zeller, Karalee (Scott) Fiddelke, Holly (Richard) Kennedy, Tony (Kelly) Guggenmos and Morgan Storjahn; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Elisabeth was preceded in death by her parents Beth and Ernest Schipporeit; sister Irene Sinner; brother Alfred Schipporeit; and grandson Clinton Douglass.
Memorial are requested instead of flowers. Suggested memorials are to Brewster American Legion Auxiliary or the German Valley Cemetery Fund.
Iverson Memorial Chapel of Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements. Private graveside family services were held at the German Valley Cemetery at Brewster March 4. There will be a memorial reception at a later date.
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 9, 2020