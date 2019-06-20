Ellen Evelyn Olson-Sax, 71, of Decatur, Neb. passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colo.



She was born to the late Irvin Olson and Violet (Haumont) Olson on June 2, 1948.



Ellen attended Weissert Grammar School and Broken Bow High School. Later in life she graduated from Western Oregon University. She was an active member in the community and served on the School Board of Lyons Decatur Northeast. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Decatur where she hosted many Bible studies.



The greatest joy in her life was her family. And likewise, she brought joy to all who knew her. She was never too busy to take time - time to listen, time for a cup of coffee or time to console a friend in need. Let us not forget she loved sewing.



Ellen is survived by her brothers John (Lois) Olson and Clifford (Gaylean) Olson; sisters Mary Ann Horn and Virginia (Terry) Osborne; daughters Brenda (Mike) Martin of Mesa, Ariz. and Ann (Ryan) Chytka of Decatur; son Marc (Melissa) Pisacka of Everest, Kans.; nine grandchildren; and many other family members.



Ellen's sister Donna (Larry) Roessler, daughter Paula Kowalewski and grandson Jacob Martin preceded her in death.



The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. A private family burial will take place at the French Table cemetery at a later date.



Memorial donations can be made to the family at PO Box 30, Decautur, NE, 68020 for future designation.

The family thanks those who prayed and sent well wishes during her last days.