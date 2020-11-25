1/1
Ely James Dehart
2006 - 2020
Ely James Dehart, 14, of Ansley, Neb. passed away at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney on Nov. 19, 2020 due to a motor vehicle accident.

Ely was born on January 9, 2006 to Nathan and Jennifer (Copper) Dehart at Good Samaritan Hospital. Ely we the oldest brother of three younger siblings - Bently, Trenton and Emilynn Dehart, all from Ansley.

Ely attended school in Sumner where he played basketball, football and baseball and played in the band for the SEM Mustangs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and diesel trucks.

Ely had a strong love for his family, friends and teammates. Ely will always be remembered for the way he made everyone he met in his short life laugh and smile. He truly had a big caring loving heart that will never be forgotten.

Ely is preceded in death by his grandfather Kevin Copper; and uncle Casey Copper.

Ely is survived by his parents Nathan and Jennifer, two brothers Bently and Trenton and sister Emilynn of Ansley; grandparents Jimmy Dehart of Ord; grandmothers Catherine Brott Dehart of Berwyn and Laurie (Alspaugh) Copper of Tomah, Wisc.; great-grandmother Elsie (Leibhart) Losey of Brighton, Tenn.; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be Friday, Nov. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Oconto Community Building in Oconto. The public is encouraged to participate outside the Community Center; a sound system will be in place for the public during the service.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 27 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Oconto Community Center in Oconto. Memorials are suggested to the Ely James Dehart family at 1012 Edmunds St., Ansley, NE, 68814.

Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.

Published in Custer County Chief from Nov. 25 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Oconto Community Center
NOV
27
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Oconto Community Building
Guest Book

November 25, 2020
Jennifer Rippen
November 24, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with the family
Gene Howell
Gene Howell
Family
November 24, 2020
I love all of you. Can't believe this happened so fast. I consider each and every one of you as family. When I heard i was in shock. I was just down there not too long ago and seen y'all a week and something ago. I wish I could be there for y'all. Ely was an amazing boy. Had a big heart made me laugh a lot. He was truly a great person.
Steven Bowman
November 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss!! I loved hearing stories from the SEM kids about how good of a boy Ely was!! Praying for you all❤❤
Sadie Ringlein
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
