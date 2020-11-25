Ely James Dehart, 14, of Ansley, Neb. passed away at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney on Nov. 19, 2020 due to a motor vehicle accident.
Ely was born on January 9, 2006 to Nathan and Jennifer (Copper) Dehart at Good Samaritan Hospital. Ely we the oldest brother of three younger siblings - Bently, Trenton and Emilynn Dehart, all from Ansley.
Ely attended school in Sumner where he played basketball, football and baseball and played in the band for the SEM Mustangs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and diesel trucks.
Ely had a strong love for his family, friends and teammates. Ely will always be remembered for the way he made everyone he met in his short life laugh and smile. He truly had a big caring loving heart that will never be forgotten.
Ely is preceded in death by his grandfather Kevin Copper; and uncle Casey Copper.
Ely is survived by his parents Nathan and Jennifer, two brothers Bently and Trenton and sister Emilynn of Ansley; grandparents Jimmy Dehart of Ord; grandmothers Catherine Brott Dehart of Berwyn and Laurie (Alspaugh) Copper of Tomah, Wisc.; great-grandmother Elsie (Leibhart) Losey of Brighton, Tenn.; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be Friday, Nov. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Oconto Community Building in Oconto. The public is encouraged to participate outside the Community Center; a sound system will be in place for the public during the service.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 27 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Oconto Community Center in Oconto. Memorials are suggested to the Ely James Dehart family at 1012 Edmunds St., Ansley, NE, 68814.
Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska.