Emma Theresa Safranek Lyon died May 16, 2020.
She was born April 2, 1921 near Merna, Neb, to Caroline (Vollmer) Safranek and Paul Herman Safranek. She was baptized July 3, 1921 and confirmed in the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Merna in 1935.
Emma grew up in the Merna area, graduated from Merna High School in 1938 and taught 4 years in area rural schools. During one summer she attended Kearney State Teachers College.
On April 2, 1944 Emma married Dwight William Lyon at the Merna Immanuel Lutheran Church. They lived in California and North Carolina while Dwight was in the U. S. Army, preparing to leave for Europe in WW II. Until Dwight's return, Emma resided and worked in Lincoln. After his return, the couple settled near Merna on the Lyon Ranch and were members of the Merna Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Born to the union were three children Carolyn Sue (1947), William Dean (1955-1956) and Dennis Lee (1958). From 1998 to 2010, Emma and Dwight lived in Scottsdale, Ariz. as winter residents where they were associate members of Desert Foothills Lutheran Church. Dwight passed away in 2010 and Emma moved to Off Broadway Assisted Living in Broken Bow in 2016. She was a resident of Brookstone View Care Center when she passed away.
Throughout her life she was involved as the church organist at Merna Immanuel Lutheran Church, Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School teacher. She held all offices in the L.W.M.L. (Lutheran Women's Missionary League), was a delegate from the Kearney Zone to the International Convention in Kansas City, MO., and attended 5 other International Conventions.
Emma's involvement in the community included Extension Clubs, 4-H Clubs, Merna American Legion Auxiliary for 60 years and the American Cancer Society Annual Drive.
Survivors include one daughter, Carolyn Teten (Arnold) of Peoria, Ariz.; one son Dennis Lyon of San Diego, Calif.; one brother Herman Safranek (Detta) of Merna; grandchildren Darci Fortune (Charles) of Gunter, Texas, Dr. Ryan Teten (Tonya) of Kearney, Dr. Andra Tharp (Jim) of League City, Texas and one step-grandchild Matthew (Ashley) Forture of Anna, Texas; six great-grandchildren Aidan and Seth Teten, Grace and Braden Fortune, Odessa and Grey Tharp and two great-great step-grandchildren Harper and Mattis Fortune.
Emma was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dwight Lyon; son William; sisters Gertrude Tillman and Josephine Cool; brother Karl Safranek; two sisters-in-law Lenore Lyon and Mildred Safranek; and two brothers–in-law Dale Cool and Art Tillman.
All memorials will go to the Merna Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Graveside funeral services will be Tuesday May 19 at 10:30 a.m. in the Merna cemetery with Pastor Jason Krause officiating. Burial will follow in the Merna Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday May 18 noon to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska in regards to COVID-19 health rulings, We sincerely encourage each person to make their decision whether to attend a service, viewing or visitation based on the best interest of their health and that of the community.
Published in Custer County Chief from May 18 to May 24, 2020.