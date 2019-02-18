Eugene "Gene" W. James, 98, of Mullen, Neb., died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at the Pioneer Memorial Care Home in Mullen.



Eugene Wallace James was born Aug. 15, 1920 at Mullen to Fay Bee and Sallie Dean (Holland) James. Eugene attended the Virginia School south of their homeplace and graduated from Mullen High School in 1938.



Eugene worked with his father until his dad retired in 1956.



Eugene was married to Dorothy (Daily) Olson on Feb. 3, 1957. They lived on the ranch northeast of Mullen.

In 1974, Eugene and Dorothy moved into Mullen so the kids could attend school in town. Eugene commuted to the ranch for his work. Eugene continued to be involved in the ranch until his health forced him to move to the care home.



Survivors include his wife Dorothy of Mullen; sons Roger (Bunny) Olson of Papillion, Oley (Julie) Olson of Mullen and Kim James of Sioux Falls, S.D.; daughters Lana Pearman of Arnold and Penny James of Omaha.



Gene is also survived by nine grandchildren Tabi (Scott) Zimmerman, Tamara (Lowell) Paulson, Jim (Carrie) Olson, Angie Smith, Riley Pearman, Traci Pearman, Megan (Tim) Andersen, Jay Olson and Mikki (Jared) Hensley; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a special nephew Dave (Joan) Stoner of Portland, Ore. Dave and Eugene were as close as brothers. Dave would come and stay every summer until Dorothy and Gene got married. They were the best man at each other's wedding.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.



Funeral services were Friday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. MT at the United Methodist Church in Mullen with Pastor Insung Kim officiating. Burial was in the Cedarview Cemetery at Mullen. Visitation was Thursday 4-6:30 p.m. at the Mullen Funeral Home with the family greeting friends 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorials are suggested to the Pioneer Memorial Care Home or the Mullen EMTs. Mullen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.