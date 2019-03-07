Eula Ferne (Smith) Adams, 84, of Broken Bow, Neb. died March 5, 2019.



Eula was born at home west of Callaway in Elim Valley on June 28, 1934. Her parents, Veva (Headley) Smith and Donald Smith, were farmers, renting the farms where they lived.



As many people did in those days, Eula's family moved frequently when their lease was completed. Therefore, she lived in many communities, but spent her enter life in Custer County.



She attended a number of country schools including Rye Valley, Elim Valley, Cliff Table, Ucca Valley, Pleasant Hill and Ansley Public Schools. She finished eighth grade in Ansley Public School and graduated from Ansley High School in 1952.



After graduation, Eula attended summer school at Kearney State College. She taught rural school one year, but decided teaching wasn't her calling. She moved to Broken Bow and worked briefly at Hested's Variety Store, and finally went to work for Arrow Freight Lines and Pirney Farm Store until 1958.



In June 1957, she married Robert William Adams from Broken Bow at the Methodist Church in Ansley. Reverend Arthur Hurder presided at the service. They farmed and ranched east of Broken Bow all their married life.



To this union, three children were born, James William, in 1958, Mark Dean in 1960, and Eva Marie in 1965.



When Robert passed away in 1979, Eula and her daughter, Eva, moved into Broken Bow.



Eula went to work in the Custer County Assessor's Office in 1980 and worked there until she retired in April, 2006 after almost 26 years.



After retirement, Eula loved to work in her yard and grow flowers. She also loved having coffee on the bench in her backyard, and also at McDonald's with friends.



Eula enjoyed traveling with her brother, sister-in-law, and their son, as well as her daughter Eva's family. She traveled many places throughout the continental United States, covering almost all the states, as well as Mexico and Canada. A special trip was when her daughter and husband took her to see the WWII Memorial in Washington, DC in 2008, as her husband Robert had served in WWII.



Eula accepted the Lord at a young age, at Bible school in a country church. She was attending Berean Bible Church at the time of her death.



She is survived by her son James and his wife Trudi of Avon, Minn.; son Mark of Kearney; and daughter Eva and husband Scott Lenhart, of Doylestown, Pa.; seven grandchildren Arminta, Eric, and Eli (Jim); Jessica, Marshall and Tabitha (Mark); and Bryce (Eva); three great-grandchildren; brother LaVerne Smith; and sisters Norma Guge and Marian Carlson.



Eula was preceded in death by her parents and husband.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at the Berean Bible Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Tyce Jensen officiating. Visitation will be Friday, March 8 from 4-7 p.m. at the Berean Bible Church.



Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com. Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary