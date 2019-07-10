Evelyn Lavern Goeman, 89, of Mesa, Ariz. passed away May 25, 2019. She was born Aug. 11, 1929 in Comstock, Neb. Evelyn was the widow of Robert Goeman of Manchester, N.H.



The Goeman family moved to Arizona in July, 1961 and resided in northeast Phoenix until 2013 when she and her husband moved to Mesa. Evelyn began her career in 1955 as a cashier at Peoples Drug Store in Washington, DC and retired from A.J. Bayless in Arizona in 1994.



Evelyn enjoyed interacting with the public and after her retirement she often devoted time to meeting new people and making new friends. She was always willing to assist people and friends whenever possible and to lend a helping hand.



All animals but especially dogs, held a very special place in her heart and she was a staunch supporter of the American Humane Society.



Evelyn leaves behind her daughter, Penny Pandelisev of Mesa, Ariz.; son-in-law Kiril Pandelisev of Mesa, Ariz.; sisters Pauline Evans of San Ramon, Calif. and June Drake of Broken Bow; and brothers Gene Hawley of Arcadia, Jerry Hawley of Omaha and James Hawley of Arcadia.



A private cremation will be held at Melcher's Mission Chapel and Crematory in Mesa, Ariz.



Graveside remembrance and interment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Arcadia Cemetery in Arcadia. A light luncheon will be served at the American Legion Club, 130 West Bridge Street, in Arcadia following the service. Published in Custer County Chief on July 18, 2019