|
|
Faye J. (Johansen) Sorensen, RN, BSN, MSA, died Oct. 26, 2019. She was born June 19, 1938.
She is survived her sons, Eric (Patrice) and Todd (Carol); grandchildren Theresa (Josh), Isaac and Avery; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation is Sunday, Nov. 3 at 5:30-8 p.m. Memorial service is Monday, Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m. Both will be at the Celebration Covenant Church 16868 Giles Rd, Omaha, Neb., 68136. There will be a private interment in Columbus Nov. 5.
Published in Custer County Chief on Nov. 7, 2019