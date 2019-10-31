Home

Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration Covenant Church
16868 Giles Rd
Omaha, NE
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Celebration Covenant Church
16868 Giles Rd
Omaha, NE
Faye J. (Johansen) Sorensen


1938 - 2019
Faye J. (Johansen) Sorensen Obituary
Faye J. (Johansen) Sorensen, RN, BSN, MSA, died Oct. 26, 2019. She was born June 19, 1938.

She is survived her sons, Eric (Patrice) and Todd (Carol); grandchildren Theresa (Josh), Isaac and Avery; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation is Sunday, Nov. 3 at 5:30-8 p.m. Memorial service is Monday, Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m. Both will be at the Celebration Covenant Church 16868 Giles Rd, Omaha, Neb., 68136. There will be a private interment in Columbus Nov. 5.
Published in Custer County Chief on Nov. 7, 2019
