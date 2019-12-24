|
Faye Kleeb, 95, of Broken Bow, Neb., died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the Brookestone View Care Home in Broken Bow.
Faye Loretta Kleeb was born Feb. 1, 1924 at Callaway to Roy and Sarah (Griffin) Bryner. She attended school at Brown Valley Country School near Callaway.
On May 1, 1946 Faye married to Elwood "Bud" Kleeb in Osceola. The couple made their home in the Round Valley Community. In 1960, Faye and Bud moved to Broken Bow.
Faye worked at the Ballard Nursing Home. She then went to work at Becton Dickinson in 1962. Faye worked there for 18 years before suffering from a stroke at the age of 55. Bud died in 1997.
Faye was a member of the VFW Auxiliary for 65 years and the United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Faye and Bud enjoyed camping and were charter members of the Custer Campers. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics, and was very crafty.
Faye is survived by her six daughters Arlene Shoemaker of Kearney, Jeanette and Dave Denson of Broken Bow, Jean and Dale Feddersen of Sumner, Verlane Hock of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Peg and Jim Ziegler of Broken Bow and Carol Hughes of Lincoln; one son Fred Kleeb of Hastings; 20 grandchildren Toni and Matt Heimes, Lanny Feddersen, Lisa and Mike Fisher, Dan and Lorie Denson, Jaci and Dave Pohl, Chad and Megan Shoemaker, Lori and Ed Nichols, Lana and Tim Schroeder, Jeff and Jenny Denson, Jodi Denson, Adam and Elizabeth Hock, Arian and Dave Haddix, Lanette and Clint Hogue, Michael Hughes, Jennifer and Matt Whitney, Shanda Leibert, Loni Hughes and friend Dustin Vetrovsky, Ryan and Kristina Ziegler, Arthur Kleeb and Whitney Ziegler; 38 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Elwood "Bud" Kleeb; sister Florence Scott and husband Sam; brother Oliver Bryner and wife Velma; brother Jack Bryner and wife Martha; infant brother and sister Leroy and Goldie Bryner; son-in-law Melvin Shoemaker; and great-grandson Kaleb Heimes.
Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Reverend Matt Fowler officiating. Burial was in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, 11 a.m. to service time at the Broken Bow United Methodist Church.
Memorials are suggested to the Broken Bow United Methodist Church, the Broken Bow Cemetery or the Sand Valley Cemetery at Callaway.
Govier Brothers was in charge of the arrangements, www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Jan. 2, 2020