|
|
Floyd LaMont Cooper, 91, of Stevens Point, Wisc. and formerly of University Park, Iowa passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2020, at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point.
Floyd was born Jan. 7, 1929 in a sod house ten miles southwest of Ansley, Neb., the oldest of three sons born to Lamont and Neffie (Harmon) Cooper.
Floyd grew up on a farm and attended grade school and high school in Ansley.
After graduating from Ansley High School in 1946 he attended Asbury College, Wilmore, Kent. (1946), Central College, McPherson, Kan. (1947) and Greenville College, Greenville, Ill. (1959-1961). He also attended Nazarene Seminary (1962) in Kansas City, Kan.
On Dec. 26, 1951Floyd was united in marriage to the former F. Maurine Schufeldt on her parent's ranch home west of Burwell. Together they spent many years in pastoral ministry. They pastored in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa for 35 years with the Free Methodist Church including four years as stationed superintendent in Nebraska and 16 years with two community churches in Lovilia, and Fremont, Iowa.
Floyd also served as Financial Aid Director and taught several Bible Courses at Vennard College. After moving to Plover, Wisc., he continued his ministry serving two Senior Care Centers conducting chapel services.
Floyd and Maurine became the parents of three children - Rodney, Rhonda and Leighton. Floyd and Maurine moved from University Park, Iowa to Plover, Wisc. in October of 2012.
Floyd is survived by his children Rodney and wife Debra Cooper of Pagosa Springs, Colo., Rhonda and husband Neil Rippey of Plover, Wisc. and Leighton and wife Jill of Murrysville, Pa.; six grandchildren Sarah Zimmerman, Nathan Rippey, Brandon Cooper, Dustin Cooper, Shelby Cooper and Blake Cooper; six great-grandchildren Asher Rippey, Finley Rippey, Canaan Rippey, Abby Zimmerman, Matty Zimmerman and Lily Zimmerman; brother Don Cooper of Yuba City, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Maurine on August 28, 2019; and brother, Keith Cooper.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. March 21 at Langkamp Funeral Chapel, 2116 North 3rd St., Oskaloosa, Iowa, with Pastor David Brown officiating. Interment of his ashes will be in University Park Cemetery. The family will greet visitors from 9-10 a.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to International Child Care Ministries of the Free Methodist Church of North America or Wellington Place at Whiting Assisted Living.
The Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family with local arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 5, 2020