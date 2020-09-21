1/1
Forrest Alonzo "Frosty" Ferguson
1926 - 2019
Forrest "Frosty" Ferguson, 93, of Arnold, Neb. passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.

Forrest (Frosty) Alonzo Ferguson was born Dec. 20, 1926 at Brewster to Lyle and Nellie (Lyon) Ferguson.

Forrest served in the United States Army near the close of World War II.

Frosty married Dolores and to this union five children were born: Cheryl, Richard, Barry, Ranald, Joe and Doug. He operated the Arnold Grain Elevator.

Frosty is survived by a daughter Cheryl Bouwens of Sioux Falls, S.D.; sons Rich (Lois) Ferguson of Castle Rock, Colo., Barry (Kathy) Ferguson of Aurora, Colo., Ranald (Carol) Ferguson of Arnold and Joe Ferguson of Aurora, Colo.; daughter in law Cindy Ferguson; sister Anita Mead of Iowa; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by wife Dolores; son Doug Ferguson; and grandson Levi.

Graveside service will be Monday, Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the Arnold Cemetery in Arnold with Pastor Bill Williams officiating.

Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com

Published in Custer County Chief from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Arnold/Mullen Funeral Home
710 Cedar St
Arnold, NE 69120
(308) 848-2246
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold/Mullen Funeral Home

