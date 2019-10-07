|
|
Francis G. Gschwind, 95, of Callaway, Neb., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Callaway Good Life Center in Callaway.
Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the United Methodist Church in Callaway with Pastor Fred Werkmeister officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway.
Visitation will Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Callaway.
Memorials are suggested to the Seven Valleys Historical Society.
Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Francis was born Jan. 10, 1924 to John Arnold and Theresa G'Schwind.
Francis was an avid train and local historian; the love of his life was the 102 miles of the Union Pacific train line known as the Kearney & Black Hills Branch Line.
Francis spent his life photographing this branch line, getting to know the people who worked on the railroad, photographing everyone who worked on the line from Kearney to Stapleton, personally knowing the people from the depot manager to the person who loaded the coal onto the trains.
Francis wrote the book "Kearney & Black Hills Branch Line: A Historic Branch of the Union Pacific Railroad." Francis also co-authored seven steam locomotive books with his best friend, Jim Ehernberger.
Francis's other love was his family; although never having married, he so admired his four brothers and their spouses and all twelve of his nieces and nephews. He also loved his hometown and the surrounding communities.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Theresa; his brothers Karl (Evelyn), Paul (Leona), John (Dorothy), Herb (Lorraine); and nephews Herbert Jr. and Bob.
Francis leaves behind 10 nieces and nephews, all of whom dearly loved Francis, who loved them as if they were his own children.
Published in Custer County Chief on Oct. 10, 2019