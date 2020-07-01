Francis L. Hircock, Jr., 80, passed away June 25, 2020 at his home in Ansley, Neb. with his two beloved girls, Nancy and Sally, by his side.
Francis Lee was born July 10, 1939 to Francis LeRoy and Merna Agnes (Mills) Hircock at home near Weissert in the Garfield Township of Custer County.
He attended Sunshine Country School and Merna Public Schools through 8th grade. During his freshman and sophomore years,
Francis received his education at Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture at Curtis where he earned top swine and beef showman honors.
Francis Lee completed high school at Broken Bow Public Schools, graduating with the Class of 1957.
He excelled in high school sports. In football, he was an aggressive offensive and defensive tackle, known as a demon on fumble recoveries. He was named to the All-Conference and All-State Teams where his caliber of play recognized Francis as being one of the best linemen in the state of Nebraska despite a leg injury.
He was an outstanding shot put and discus thrower. He was the 1957 Class B state champion shot putter where he smashed the state shot put record by over 2 feet. Francis Lee was inducted into the Broken Bow Athletic Hall of Fame in 1987.
Francis Lee met Nancy during their junior year of high school when Nancy asked him to a Job's Daughters dance. Francis Lee was active in Order of Demolay, FFA and 4-H.
On July 22, 1961 he was united in marriage to Nancy Juanita Still at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow. The couple had two children Lee and Sally.
Francis Lee was baptized and joined the United Methodist Church while living and teaching in Shelton.
Francis Lee served in the Army National Guards for several years. He studied at Colorado State University of Fort Collins, Colo. and Nebraska State Teachers College, Kearney (known today as University of Nebraska-Kearney). He majored in Industrial Arts and Physical Education where in 1962, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree.
In summertime, Francis Lee worked alongside his father and brother in the family's wheat harvest business.
Francis Lee had a stellar career in college football and track and field. He played defensive nose guard. His ability to play both sides of the ball set Kearney's team apart from others as Kearney had both goal line defense and offense. Coach Zikmund moved Francis Lee to the offensive line anytime Kearney was inside the 10-yard line.
He qualified for the NAIA Championship Track and Field Meet all four years in both the shot put and discus, placing in the top eight every year. In 1962, he set a college school record in the shot. Today, this record is still in the top ten throws of all Kearney's shot put history.
After teaching industrial arts and PE classes while coaching football and track and field for five years, Francis Lee returned to Custer County to farm and ranch with his Father on the family farm in Ortello Valley.
He was proud of his life-long career in farming, ranching and childhood milking where he displayed entrepreneurial spirit with several agricultural enterprises. He was a steward of the land, believing one should leave the soil better and richer for the next generation.
Francis Lee Hircock was an accomplished man. He served as an EMT and Elk's Lodge member. Francis was one of the hardest workers who genuinely cared for others. He was a father figure to many, an awesome teacher, a winning coach, a stealthy hunter, a patient fisherman, a fun-loving camper, a dead-eye marksman and a man with integrity, morals and principles, but most importantly a son of God and faithful follower of Jesus.
Francis loved deeply and will be greatly missed by his loving wife of almost 59 years, Nancy. Francis is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law Sally Lynne and Roger Schuett of Chapman; grandsons Ryan Charles Hircock and wife Brittany of Loup City, Stuart Alvin Hircock of North Bend and Tanner Lee Hircock of Lincoln; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Bonnie (Devish) Hircock of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister Jeanne (Hircock) Hettenbach of White City, Kan.; sister- and brother-in law Wanda (Still) and Bill Melville of Broken Bow; sister-in-law, Joann (Douglass) Still of Anselmo; and several nieces, nephews and son Lee Hircock.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law Willard and Lorraine (Engle) Still; and brothers-in-laws Dean Hettenbach and Rick Still.
Graveside service and burial will be Wednesday, July 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the Broken Bow Cemetery in Broken Bow with Pastor Lori Stevens officiating. A memorial service for family and close friends will be Wednesday, July 1 at 2 p.m. at the Ansley United Methodist Church in Ansley with Pastor Lori Stevens officiating.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Memorials are suggested to the Ansley United Methodist Church, Ansley EMT's, and/or Ansley Youth Foundation for emphasis in agriculture.
An online guest book may be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.
Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Published in Custer County Chief from Jul. 1 to Jul. 12, 2020.