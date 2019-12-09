|
Francis Sylvester "Andy" Spanel, 87, of Heber Springs, Ark., passed away Dec. 4, 2019 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Heber Springs.
He was born Dec. 31, 1931 in Anselmo, Neb., the son of the late Frank and Caroline Knoell Spanel.
Andy was of the Catholic faith and during his working years he was a cartographer employed by the United States Geological Survey.
He loved to be out on his property with his tractor. He was involved in his church, helping with Cleburne County Cares and was good to help his neighbors when they needed assistance.
He was a family man and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife Patricia Ann Stockdale Spanel; three sons Mitch Spanel (Jerri) and Matt Spanel (Bea), both of Maumelle, Ark. and Mark Spanel (Krista) of Heber Springs, Ark.; five grandchildren Andrew, Madeline, Ashley, Staci and Shelby Spanel; two great-grandchildren J.P and Alice Smith; and many friends.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9 at St. Alberts Catholic Church in Heber Springs with Father Chanda Pillai officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in Andy's name.
Heber Springs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (www.heberspringsfuneralhome.com).
Published in Custer County Chief on Dec. 12, 2019