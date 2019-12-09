Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heber Springs Funeral Home
1199 Wilburn Rd
Heber Springs, AR 72543
(501) 887-9152
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Spanel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Sylvester "Andy" Spanel


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Sylvester "Andy" Spanel Obituary
Francis Sylvester "Andy" Spanel, 87, of Heber Springs, Ark., passed away Dec. 4, 2019 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Heber Springs.

He was born Dec. 31, 1931 in Anselmo, Neb., the son of the late Frank and Caroline Knoell Spanel.

Andy was of the Catholic faith and during his working years he was a cartographer employed by the United States Geological Survey.

He loved to be out on his property with his tractor. He was involved in his church, helping with Cleburne County Cares and was good to help his neighbors when they needed assistance.

He was a family man and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife Patricia Ann Stockdale Spanel; three sons Mitch Spanel (Jerri) and Matt Spanel (Bea), both of Maumelle, Ark. and Mark Spanel (Krista) of Heber Springs, Ark.; five grandchildren Andrew, Madeline, Ashley, Staci and Shelby Spanel; two great-grandchildren J.P and Alice Smith; and many friends.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9 at St. Alberts Catholic Church in Heber Springs with Father Chanda Pillai officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in Andy's name.

Heber Springs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (www.heberspringsfuneralhome.com).
Published in Custer County Chief on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -