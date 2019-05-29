Services Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow 542 South 9th Ave. Broken Bow , NE 68822 308-872-2424 For more information about Gary Heilbrun Resources More Obituaries for Gary Heilbrun Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gary Allen Heilbrun

1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Gary Allen Heilbrun age 66, of Anselmo, Neb. passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home in Anselmo.



Memorial services will be Wednesday May 29 at 3 p.m. at the Berean Bible City Campus in Broken Bow with Minister Kathy Salts officiating. Govier Brothers Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Gary Allen Heilbrun was born in Scottsbluff on May 13, 1953 to Walter and Marian (Keller) Heilbrun. He was the second of six children.



Gary grew up working on the family farm alongside his parents and siblings. He was a 1971 graduate of Gering High School. After high school, he attended Aircraft Mechanic School in Cheyenne, Wyo. His draft notice was acquired later that year and he enlisted in the USAF. During his time in the Air Force, he was a trained radar specialist. After two years he was discharged. He never lost his love for aircraft and he could tell the make of a plane by the sound of the engine.



After his time in the Air Force, life led him back to the family farm for a few years and then to Burlington Northern Railroad, later BNSF. He had a hand with all railroad communication cable from Wyoming to Nebraska. While working for the railroad, he and his wife also ran Philly and the Kid for a number of years. He worked as the cook and was notorious for his prime rib.



Gary was a long-standing member of the Anselmo Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the Big Sky committee for three years where he worked to organize hot air balloon rides. He was also the "gate guy" at the Big Sky ranch rodeo-a job he thoroughly loved.



He was with the railroad for 37 years, leaving with the title of Signal Inspector. As idle hands were not something he cared for, after his retirement he worked for local farm friends and for Richard's Electric when there was down time from farming. He loved to busy himself working with or on anything he could. He enjoyed being outside and worked on lawn mowers and created his own garden irrigation system. He could fix or improve almost anything, and his mind was constantly in motion.



Gary was a quiet man with a heart of gold. He was very patient and would do anything for anybody. His eyes would light up anytime he got to spend time with his grandkids and watch them play. Pulling his grandchildren on a sled was one of his favorite things. When Gary did relax, he enjoyed his time spent out on the patio having conversations with family and friends while grilling some of the many wonderful meals he was known for. Although he was quiet, he did have an ornery streak at times. He loved fireworks or anything that blew up. At times, he would even throw fireworks in the wood stove to liven things up a bit. He also enjoyed spinning cookies on the corner.



His wave is one that will be remembered forever. He would wave at everyone he met on the road. He had a unique walk, a smile that would light up a room and a dance form beyond compare…the Hurlbun Bop. His soul brought joy and fulfillment to many and he will be greatly missed. He is smiling down and waving from Heaven and he will live on in our hearts and memories until we meet again.



Gary was preceded in death by his father, Walter Heilbrun; daughter Mindi Heilbrun; granddaughter Leyna Gilligan; sister-in-law Mildred Heilbrun; and father-in-law Terry Brewer.



He is survived by his mother Marian Heilbrun; his wife Kristie Heilbrun; brothers Walter Heilbrun, Jr. and wife June, Dennis Heilbrun and wife Alice, Tom Heilbrun and wife Renee, Alan Heilbrun and wife Linda; his sister Connie Blome and husband, Greg; children Amy (Mike) Isom, Ginger (Tanyor) Gilligan, Josh (Shyla) Heilbrun, Janelle (Matt) Shere, Danielle Blake and Elishia (Phil) McBride; grandchildren Kaitlin, Tyler, Aaron, Tracie, Clayton, Tanner, Tiffany, Jacob, Taylor, Haley, Lauren, Kody, Curtis, Jaydan, Elsie, McKayla, Matthew, Jr., Allie, Adaela, Cullen and Erielle; and three great-grandchildren.