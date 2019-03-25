Gayle Lynn Smith was born Dec. 29, 1941 in Broken Bow, Neb. to Dale and Grace (Hunt) Smith. He passed away March 23, 2019 at Broken Bow Care and Rehabilitation Center where he was lovingly cared for.



Gayle spent his life in the Custer County area and graduated from Ansley High School in 1960. He married Linda Case on Aug. 6, 1960 and they were blessed with a son Jerry and daughter Pamela.



Gayle worked on construction for many years, and he and Linda raised cattle on the family farm for over 50 years. He loved driving through the pastures and watching his cattle and spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Gayle is survived by his wife Linda of Ansley; son Jerry of Denver, Colo.; daughter Pamela of Parker, Colo,; granddaughter Kristina Parry of Charlotte, N.C. and grandson Wyatt Smith of Denver, Colo.; brothers Gary Smith of Grand Island and Mike Smith of Clearwater, Fla.; and four nieces and two nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a younger sister Kathy and one nephew Sean Smith.



Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 27 at 2 p.m. at the Christian Church in Ansley with Pastor Mel Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow at the Ansley Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, and 10 a.m. to service time Wednesday at the Christian Church in Ansley.



Memorials are suggested to the Ansley Fire and Rescue.



Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com. Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary