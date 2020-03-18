Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE 69101
(308) 534-6480
For more information about
Gaylord Porath
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaylord Porath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaylord E. Porath


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gaylord E. Porath Obituary
Gaylord E. Porath, 75, of Mullen, Neb. passed away on March 12, 2020 at his home in North Platte, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on March 31, 1944 in Ansley to Edmund and Mildred (Kennicutt) Porath. When he was a child, the family moved to Seneca where he attended school until the 7th grade. He spent a lot of time helping his father on the family ranch just southwest of Seneca. Gaylord graduated from Mullen Public Schools in 1962.

On Sept. 22, 1963, Gaylord married Bonnie Haney. The couple celebrated 56 years of marriage together. The couple moved to North Platte where he worked for Wes Hansen until Bob Albrecht taught him how to lay brick.

Gaylord started his own construction business in 1966 where he continued to be a hard worker spending many years as a brick layer, carpenter, and a rancher, until he became ill in 2017.

Gaylord had numerous hobbies, including coyote hunting with his greyhounds, fishing and raising horses and cattle. One of his favorite things was to watch his kids and grandkids play sports and other activities. As hard as he worked, he worked just as hard at enjoying life. His laugh was contagious and he always enjoyed a good practical joke. Even his business customers became friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Leland; and aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie; sons Brad (Peggy) Porath of Mullen and Dirk (Elizabeth) Porath of Chicago, Ill.; daughter Kari (Tom) Munn of Primrose; sisters Carol (Ruben) Ruybalid of Central City and Melba (Wilford) Baldwin of Calif; an aunt, Beulah (Kennicutt) of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandchildren Kayla (Jamye) Welsh, Stephanie (Marchelo) Moderow, Kelsey (Bo) Pettit, Trenton (Breonna) Porath, Ellie, Elissa, Mary Kate Porath, Robin (Zach) Zentner and Haley; five great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial services will be April 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. MT at Sandhills Community Bible Church in Mullen with Pastor Bob Teters officiating. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Mullen Volunteer Fire Department or the Callahan Cancer Center. Online condolences can be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gaylord's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -