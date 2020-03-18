|
|
Gaylord E. Porath, 75, of Mullen, Neb. passed away on March 12, 2020 at his home in North Platte, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on March 31, 1944 in Ansley to Edmund and Mildred (Kennicutt) Porath. When he was a child, the family moved to Seneca where he attended school until the 7th grade. He spent a lot of time helping his father on the family ranch just southwest of Seneca. Gaylord graduated from Mullen Public Schools in 1962.
On Sept. 22, 1963, Gaylord married Bonnie Haney. The couple celebrated 56 years of marriage together. The couple moved to North Platte where he worked for Wes Hansen until Bob Albrecht taught him how to lay brick.
Gaylord started his own construction business in 1966 where he continued to be a hard worker spending many years as a brick layer, carpenter, and a rancher, until he became ill in 2017.
Gaylord had numerous hobbies, including coyote hunting with his greyhounds, fishing and raising horses and cattle. One of his favorite things was to watch his kids and grandkids play sports and other activities. As hard as he worked, he worked just as hard at enjoying life. His laugh was contagious and he always enjoyed a good practical joke. Even his business customers became friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Leland; and aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his wife Bonnie; sons Brad (Peggy) Porath of Mullen and Dirk (Elizabeth) Porath of Chicago, Ill.; daughter Kari (Tom) Munn of Primrose; sisters Carol (Ruben) Ruybalid of Central City and Melba (Wilford) Baldwin of Calif; an aunt, Beulah (Kennicutt) of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandchildren Kayla (Jamye) Welsh, Stephanie (Marchelo) Moderow, Kelsey (Bo) Pettit, Trenton (Breonna) Porath, Ellie, Elissa, Mary Kate Porath, Robin (Zach) Zentner and Haley; five great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial services will be April 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. MT at Sandhills Community Bible Church in Mullen with Pastor Bob Teters officiating. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Mullen Volunteer Fire Department or the Callahan Cancer Center. Online condolences can be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 19, 2020