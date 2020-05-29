Georgia Lela Brock Clark Kuklish, 93, was born May 23,1927 in a sod house near Ovitt, Loup County, Neb. to George H. and Lela M (Hennings) Brock.
She died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell at the age of 93 years and two days.
Georgia and her family lived in the sod house until January, 1935. Then, following her dad's election to sheriff, they moved to Taylor, Nebraska, where Georgia attended Loup County School.
Georgia married Gale Clark on Nov. 29, 1944 in Burwell. During their early years she kept herself busy working at the Dime Store and later at the Ordinance Plant building bombs.
Georgia began to wonder if she would ever have children and often commented that the Lord had to grow her up first. After thirteen years of marriage her prayers were finally answered and to this union four children were born, Donna, Danny, Janie, and Dale, all within less than four years.
They traveled Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas living in an eight by thirty-five-foot trailer house while Gale worked construction. In 1964 they returned to Sargent where they made their home and raised their family. When her family was raised, she went to work at the Sargent Nursing Home in 1978 where Georgia was a CNA.
Gale passed away March 6,1982. Georgia continued taking care of the residence until she was sixty-five at which time she transferred to supply and learned to run a computer. She worked there until she was seventy-five.
Georgia married Lumire Kuklish on Feb. 4, 1984 in Sargent,. They made many trips to the west coast seeing sights and visiting family. They loved dancing, enjoyed growing flowers and had a garden to be envied. Lumire passed away Sept. 30, 2008.
She is survived by her children Donna (Deno) Phillips of Greenbrier, Ark., Danny (Sharla) Clark of Sargent, Janie (Tim) Divine of Sargent, NE and Dale Clark of Loup City; thirteen grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Margie Clark and Dorothy Setlik; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Georgia is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; her siblings John, Mary Thelma, William and Dorothy and their spouses; and a great-grandson Kaid Stout.
Graveside services will be Friday May 29 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery at Sargent with Pastor Marty Robbins officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery. A visitation will be Thursday May 28, 3-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Words of encouragement or remembrance may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief from May 29 to Jun. 7, 2020.