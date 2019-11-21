|
|
Georgia May (DuBry) Miller passed away Nov. 15, 2019 in Loup City, Neb.
Georgia was born Aug. 18, 1933 at Broken Bow to George an Esther (Dickenson) DuBry. She attended school at Whitman and Hyannis and then went to Alliance and graduated in 1952.
Dec. 12, 1957 she married Norman (Rusty) Miller at Hot Springs, S.D. To this union, there were five children - Sandi, James, Dennis, Brian and Neal.
Georgia loved to cook and she did at several cafes in the Ansley area. She did a lot of crafting and ws especially great at crocheting. Georgia was famous in the Custer County area for her crocheted scratchers and scouring pads. They were the best and lasted forever.
She also loved to play cards. Her greatest adventures were when she would go gambling. Scratch tickets were a joy for her, also.
She loved her family. Left to mourn are her husband Rusty; daughter Sandi Applegarth of Lynch; sons and daughter-in-laws James (Mary) Miller of Broken Bow, Dennis Miller of Ansley, Brian (Dulcie) Miller of Arcaidia and Neal (Lisa) Miller of Ansley; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two brothers Doane DuBry of Chadron and Tom DuBry of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her parents George and Esther DuBry.
Services will be Friday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Ansley with JJ White officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Iverson Memorial Chapel of Broken Bow is charge of arrangements.
Published in Custer County Chief on Nov. 28, 2019