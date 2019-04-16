Gerald James Zulkoski, 87, of Overton, Neb. passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Plum Creek Health Care in Lexington.



Gerald was born June 19, 1931 in Valley County to Casimir and Anna (Valasek) Zulkoski. Gerald graduated from Sargent High School with the class of 1949.



After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army where he served his country from March 11, 1952 until he was honorably discharged on February 19, 1954. After the service he attended community college for two years.



On April 14, 1956 he was united in marriage to Regina Ann Augustyn in Elyria. Eight children were blessed to this union: Patrick, Gregory, Denise, Kevin, Coleen, Jody, Mark and William.



The couple farmed in the Comstock area until moving to Overton in 1977. Gerald was then employed by Sperry New Holland for five years, then attended the Lawn Enforcement Training Academy in 1993 and was employed by the Dawson County Sheriff's Department for sixteen years.



Gerald was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton, St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington, the American Legion and VFW, Elks Lodge, Knights Of Columbus as a 4th degree Knight and served as an usher at church. He was on the Overton Rural Fire Board for twenty-five years, the Overton Planning Commission for numerous years and was a member of the Overton Fire Department.



Gerald enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking many leisurely drives around the state as well as spending time with his family.



Survivors include his children Patrick Zulkoski of Broken Bow, Gregory Zulkoski of Comstock, Kevin (Christine) Zulkoski of Overton, Mark (Lisa) Zulkoski of Omaha, William (Tamma) Zulkoski of Kearney, Denise (Michael) O'Neill of Alda, Coleen Burgess of Eaton, Colo. and Jodi (Alton) Wenburg of Cozad; one sister Alyce Zulkoski of North Platte; nineteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way; and extended family and many friends.



Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; wife Regina in 2017; daughter-in-law Angi; son-in-law Craig; and a great-granddaughter Raygen.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 17 at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton with Father Alex Borzych officiating.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, April, 16 from 5-7 p.m. with Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton.



Interment with military honors will be in the Overton Cemetery.



Memorials are suggested to the Dawson County Hero's Flight, Holy Rosary Catholic Church or the Overton Volunteer Fire Department.



Memorials are suggested to the Dawson County Hero's Flight, Holy Rosary Catholic Church or the Overton Volunteer Fire Department.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences to the family can be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 18, 2019