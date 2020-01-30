|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Rich, 76, of Lexington, Neb. passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the Lexington Regional Health Center.
He was born to Philip William Rich and Doretha Mae (Peters) Rich on Nov. 24, 1943. He attended various schools in his childhood, then finished in Taylor at Loup County High School.
In 1964, Jerry married Sharon "Shari" Garner. To this union, three children were born - Pamela, Dave and Kristine.
He attended Body and Fender School in Omaha, then worked hauling gravel, and worked at Rockwell Mfg. He then drove truck for a while and started his own business doing plumbing, heating and construction. In 1990, Jerry bought Rich Mobile Home Courts and went into the rental business. He was still active in this business at the time of his death.
Jerry enjoyed different sports, fishing, S.C.U.B.A. diving, camping, boating and skiing in his younger days. He held the state spearfish record for channel catfish for a long time.
While he seemed gruff at times, Jerry really was a caring man who loved his family.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years Shari Rich of Lexington; children Pam (Doyle) Daake of Smithfield and David Rich (Samantha Rasmussen) of Lexington; grandchildren Kaylyn (Doyle) Davis of Goodyear, Ariz., Amanda Rich (Ian Wengler) of Kearney, Michael (Jessica) Daake of Phoenix, Ariz., Nicole Daake (Curtis Dobias) of Omaha; great-grandchildren Audree Davis and Marilyn Davis of Goodyear, Ariz., Brantley Wengler of Kearney and Cole Dobias of Omaha; brothers Dick (Paulette) Rich and Don Rich, all of Kearney; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Patricia Wilcox; brother Paul Rich; and infant daughter Kristine Rich.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington
Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel with Rev. Anne Gahn, officiating. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 6, 2020