Giles "Jerry" Henry Warren, Sr., 90, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
A Celebration of Life will be Monday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Broken Bow Vets Building.
Jerry was born July 20, 1929 in Norfolk to Lisle John and Maude Zella (Eggers) Warren.
He attended and graduated from Wolbach High School in 1946. After graduation Jerry joined the National Guard and attended UNL.
On Nov. 30, 1952 Jerry was united in marriage to Yvonne Alice Rakestraw in Wolbach. At this time Jerry worked for the Creamery in Wolbach then shortly after went to work for GMAC.
After moving to Broken Bow, Jerry and Yvonne opened the Sears store and operated it until 1985. In 1994 they retired to Johnson Lake where he worked part time for Nebraska Game & Parks for the next 20 years.
Jerry loved all sporting events and was an avid Husker fan. He loved going to his grandchildren's activities. Everyone enjoyed his storytelling!
Jerry is survived by his children Giles Warren, Jr of Grand Island, Charlene Warren of Chicago, Ill., Zella (Scott) Briggs of Broken Bow and Valarie Gartner of Johnson Lake; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by wife Yvonne; and his parents.
Published in Custer County Chief on Dec. 12, 2019