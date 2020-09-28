1/1
Glen William Kettleborough
1933 - 2020
Glen William Kettleborough was born to John and Verna Kettleborough Oct. 19, 1933, the oldest of three brothers, Buzz and Gary.

He passed away Sept. 14, 2020 at the Good Life Center in Callaway.

Glen graduated from Anselmo High School. He married Lillian Olson in 1954. They had two sons Michael and Randall.

At the age of 21, Glen was drafted into the Army and went to boot camp at Ft. Bliss, Texas. Then he was stationed at Hudson Bay in the Artic until his release two years later.

He was a life long trucker and musician, playing all kinds of instruments.

At his request, there will be no service. Iverson Memorial Chapel of Broken Bow is assisting the family.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Verna Kettleborough. He is survived by his sons Michael and Randall.

Memorials can be sent to Randy Kettleborough, 4178 Evergreen Drive, Dunning, NE 68833.

Published in Custer County Chief from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Iverson Memorial Chapel
305 N 10Th Ave
Broken Bow, NE 68822
(308) 872-2146
