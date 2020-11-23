Glenard "Orval" Leverington was born Oct. 14, 1937 in Burlington, Colo. to Glenard W. and M. Irene (Pinnell) Leverington. He passed away Nov. 19, 2020 at Kearney Regional Center Kearney, Neb. at the age of 83.
A private service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Oconto Cemetery at Oconto with Pastor Arun Peters officiating.
His family moved to Custer County in July, 1939 and to Broken Bow in 1943. He graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1956 and enlisted in the Army.
He worked for the Broken Bow Public Schools from January, 1982 to October, 1999 (with several students calling him Uncle Orval and some still called him that to present day). He enjoyed volunteering at the Community Connection on Tuesdays from June, 2006 to present day.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant twin brothers; brother William Leverington and infant sister Rosa Marie; and sisters Lillian Harmon and Marjorie New Rider.
He is survived by sisters Myrtle (Bill Jr.) Shirkey of Broken Bow; Mary Veverka of Grand Island and Jannie (Steve) Parker of Lincoln; brothers Kenneth (Pearl) Leverington of Grand Island, Robert (Evia) of Kennett, Mo. Larry Leverington of Broken Bow and Glenard James of Broken Bow; brother-in-law John Harmon of Broken Bow; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.