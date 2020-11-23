1/1
Glenard "Orval" Leverington
1937 - 2020
Glenard "Orval" Leverington was born Oct. 14, 1937 in Burlington, Colo. to Glenard W. and M. Irene (Pinnell) Leverington. He passed away Nov. 19, 2020 at Kearney Regional Center Kearney, Neb. at the age of 83.

A private service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Oconto Cemetery at Oconto with Pastor Arun Peters officiating.

Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com for words of encouragement and remembrance.

His family moved to Custer County in July, 1939 and to Broken Bow in 1943. He graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1956 and enlisted in the Army.

He worked for the Broken Bow Public Schools from January, 1982 to October, 1999 (with several students calling him Uncle Orval and some still called him that to present day). He enjoyed volunteering at the Community Connection on Tuesdays from June, 2006 to present day.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant twin brothers; brother William Leverington and infant sister Rosa Marie; and sisters Lillian Harmon and Marjorie New Rider.

He is survived by sisters Myrtle (Bill Jr.) Shirkey of Broken Bow; Mary Veverka of Grand Island and Jannie (Steve) Parker of Lincoln; brothers Kenneth (Pearl) Leverington of Grand Island, Robert (Evia) of Kennett, Mo. Larry Leverington of Broken Bow and Glenard James of Broken Bow; brother-in-law John Harmon of Broken Bow; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Published in Custer County Chief from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Service
02:00 PM
Oconto Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Memories & Condolences
November 23, 2020
Prayers for the family, he was such a thoughtful and caring person. Peace be with your family Myrtle.
Madeline Spurlock
Friend
November 23, 2020
RIP Orval!! Always enjoyed working with you at North Park!!
Mary Jo Peterson
November 22, 2020
Prayers to the family he was such a wonderful gentleman he will be missed.
Anita Yates
Friend
November 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Susan Bader
Family
November 22, 2020
I worked with orval at school for many years. He always had a smile for me. He came to see me at the hospital when I had my kids. Still saw him around town and had some nice visits.
Zella Briggs
Coworker
November 22, 2020
Arlene Lyddon
November 22, 2020
Orval worked for my parents at the Gamble’s store in Broken Bow years ago. I would see him at McD’s sometimes when I was back visiting, and enjoyed talking with him. He was a good man. My deepest sympathy for your loss.
Karen Hutsell
Friend
November 21, 2020
May he dance with the angels.
Michael Leverington
Family
November 21, 2020
Prayers for the family. May God be next to each of you in the days to come.
Don and Karen Hendrickson
Neighbor
November 21, 2020
Orval was a VERY special friend. We will miss his friendship. He always had a smile, a joke or a story to tell-or maybe a trick to play on someone. We will miss him very much at our Kearney Fellowship church meetings. Many will miss him at the Community Connection. We send our deepest sympathy to all his family. Praying God will comfort you and be with you.
Ron & Sharon Peterson
November 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cathy leverington
November 21, 2020
I am saddened by the loss of my cousin, Orval, a sweet, kind and gentle soul. May he have Eternal Peace. My love to my cousins - you are in my heart and on my mind, always. Your brother was a very special person and someone that I will remember with happiness.
Elaine L Shipman and Family
Family
November 21, 2020
I remember Orval's pleasant smile, friendliness, and his stories. Extending sympathy to his family. I attended church services with him in Kearney.
Detta Holscher
Friend
