Glenna Abbott, 92, passed away at her home in Long Pine, Neb. on June 29, 2020.
Glenna was born to Paul and Lillian (Roseberry) Hickman at home in Litchfield on Sept. 23, 1927.
Glenna spent most of her youth in Custer County, attending a country school and graduating from Sargent High School in 1946.
She attended college at Kearney State College, completing the 12 Week Teaching Course. Glenna then taught school in Milburn, and while teaching school meet Richard Spanel.
She married Richard on Dec. 14, 1947. Richard and Glenna were blessed with two boys, Bill and George. They made their home South of Long Pine. Richard passed away August 3, 1969.
Glenna continued to ranch and later married Ernie Abbott of Almeria. She moved to Ernie's ranch in Almeria and enjoyed helping him on the ranch and attending barbwire shows in many different states. Ernie passed away June 3, 1983.
After Ernie's passing Glenna moved back to her Long Pine Ranch were she continued to ranch until her passing.
Glenna enjoyed taking her many grandchildren fishing and hunting on the ranch at Hagen Lake. She also enjoyed working with young people on their 4-H range judging projects, she was active in the Brown County Historical Society and enjoyed going to Nebraska barbwire shows. Glenna was an avid sewer and loved making quilts.
Glenna was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Richard Spanel and Ernie Abbott; brother Gene; and daughter-in-law Laura Spanel.
Glenna is survived by her children Bill (Karen) Spanel of Burwell and George Spanel of Ainsworth; nine grandchildren Crystal (Bart) Drueke of Sutherland, Shane (Becky) Spanel of Vinita, Okla., Corenne (Brian) Duba of Chambers, Dustin Spanel of Weissert, Jody Spanel of Omaha, Jamie Spanel of Omaha, T.J. (Shannon) Spanel of Sioux City, Iowa, Paul (Nikki) Spanel of Lincoln and Mitch (Elizabeth) Spanel of Lincoln; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister Dorris Gill of Sargent; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services were Tuesday, July 7 at the Ainsworth Cemetery in Ainsworth with Donnie Painter officiating at the service.
Memorials are suggested to the Brown County Ag Society or to the family in Glenna's name for future designation.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.hochfuneralhome.com.