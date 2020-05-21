Harlan Gene Berghorst, 73, passed away May 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
On Jan. 14, 1947 Harlan was born in Los Angeles, Calif. to Henry and Hermina (VanHolland) Berghorst. At age one, the family moved to South Dakota where they grew up on the family dairy farm. He was nicknamed "Butch" by his paternal grandfather.
Harlan was blessed to grow up with three sisters, Janice Siemonsma, Ardith Berghorst and Deanne Kracht and infant brother Ronald who passed away shortly after birth.
On June 21, 1965, Harlan married the love of his life Phyllis Elaine Trotter, celebrating 55 years.
He was very proud of his Dutch heritage, and took pleasure in hard work, and ranching. With a solid arm and a steel shovel, he worked construction for Custer County Highway Department. In 1971 Harlan began employment with the City of Broken Bow dedicating 34 years of service, and spending the last several years as Superintendent of Street, Park and Pool.
During this time, he also owned/operated Berghorst Tree Service for 50 years with his son Jeff and grandson Jonathan. He also owned a livestock operation with his son, Josh. In 2005, he went on to own and operate Berghorst Land Clearing for 15 years. His role in the family business, as manager and leader, introduced him to many people he considered family. Due to health conditions, he retired in 2019.
The strength of his body, mind, and spirit shaped a life of stewardship and love. He was a great mentor to many young children. He had great pride in and love for each child, grandchild and great-grandchild, and honored they were given his namesake.
Harlan is survived by his wife Phyllis of Broken Bow; daughter Alicia (Ryan) Kelly of Lexington; sons Jeff (Lisa) Berghorst of Broken Bow and Josh (Christy) Berghorst of Berwyn; special foster son Austin (Donny) Furrow of Cheyenne, Wyo.; grandchildren Jonathan (Kaleigh) Berghorst, Lacey (Nate) Holcomb, Lexie Berghorst (special friend Jordan), Brandon Gottschalk (special friend Taylor), Derek (Shadell) Gottschalk, Emily Gottschalk, Devin Berghorst, Alex Berghorst, Trey Berghorst and Wade Berghorst; great-grandchildren Harley Berghorst, Raegan Berghorst, Chandler Berghorst, Everleigh Holcomb, Jamie Holcomb, Skylinn Gottschalk and Brecken Gottschalk; sisters Janice Siemonsma, Ardith Berghorst and Deanne Kracht; sisters-in-law Linda (Marvin) Johnson and Jan Trotter; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Hermina Berghorst; infant brother Ronald; parents-in-law Herman and Ruby Trotter; sisters-in-law Francis Trotter, Shirley Trotter and Mary Hendrickson; and brothers-in-law Ted Hendrickson and Clifford Trotter.
A private funeral service will be Saturday, May 23 at 2 p.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Pastor Becky Dobitsch officiating. The funeral will be live streamed at www.govierbrothers.com. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 23, 9 a.m. to noon at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church Sunday School Fund or Custer County 4-H Activities.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book can be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska. We sincerely encourage each person to make their decision whether to attend a visitation based on the best interest of their health and that of the community.
Published in Custer County Chief from May 21 to May 31, 2020.