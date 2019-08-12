|
|
Harry Lester Johnston was born April 24, 1931 in Scottbluff, Neb. to Harry Phillip and Hulda (Neubauer) Johnston. Harry and his mother returned by train to their home in the Sandhills when he was one week old. Harry was the seventh of eight children.
Harry passed away Aug. 1, 2019 in Broken Bow at the age of 88.
Harry attended country schools near Purdum, Springview and Cottonwood, graduating from Dunning High School in 1949. Harry lost his dad when he was 12 years old so he started working at a young age. He worked at the Robinson store in Dunning and worked for a carpenter in Halsey. Harry worked for various ranchers in the area and broke houses on the side. Some horses he would ride during his lunch hour at school. One of his favorite jobs was working for Buck Athey, driving the new cars to Brewster that Buck would sell. When asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, he said, "A cowboy."
Oct. 15, 1950, Harry married Naomi Alnetta Dishman. To this union were born Harry Kenneth, Karen Jean, Kay Lee and Kody Archie.
In 1956 Harry and Naomi gave their hearts to Christ and joined the Seven-Day Adventist Church.
Harry and Naomi made a living working for ranchers around the Dunning, Purdum, Elmere and Brewer areas. In 1969, they moved to their own ranch north of Brewster. Harry loved ranching, his cows and his horses.
He semi-retired from ranching when he turned 80. Harry continued to help work cows, check pastures and calve out. His two favorites were paring out and mowing in the hayfield until he retired full time at age 85.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife Naomi; infant son Kody; son-in-law Max Fay; brothers and their wives Phil and Sue Johnston, Bob and Donna Johnston; sisters and their husbands Rosa and Buck Athey, Ruth and Rod Port, Martha and Pete Chrisman; infant brother Roy and infant sister June; sisters-in-law Fona Hall, Norma Davis, Jane Dishman; brothers-in-law Don and Bob Dishman and Delmer Hall.
Harry is survived by son Ken (Sue) of Brewster; daughters Karen Fay of Purdum and Kay (Dan) Schenck of St. Paul; grandchildren Tessia Johnston, Trisha (Johnston) and Marty Christensen, Wyatt and Yolanda Johnston, Teri Johnston, Mindy (Fay) and Shane Clapper and Max and Cristin Fay; great-grandchildren Mason, Micah and Katie Christensen and Harley, Penelope and Sutton Johnston; brothers-in-law Dale (Evelyn) Dishman and Paul Davis Junior; sister-in-law Mina Dishman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service was held at the Brewster Community Center Wed. Aug. 7 with Pastor Joseph Carty officiating. Burial was at the Brewster Cemetery.
Memorial are suggested to the Brewster Community Center or the Brewster Fire Department. Iverson Memorial Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 15, 2019