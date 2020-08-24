1/1
Helen (Johnson) Eberle
1929 - 2020
Helen Eberle, 91, of Broken Bow, Neb., formerly of Ansley, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the Brookestone View Nursing Home in Broken Bow.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Mark Joedeman officiating. Burial will be in the Mason City Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with family greeting 4-5 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.

Memorials are suggested to the Mason City Rescue. Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.

Helen (Johnson) Eberle was born Feb. 24, 1929 to George Willis and Elsie Mae (Eglehoff) Johnson on a farm north of Loup City. At the age of eight she moved with her family to a farm north of Litchfield.

She attended Clear Creek grade school and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1946.

She married Raymond Eberle on Feb. 24, 1947 at Loup City,. The couple lived on a farm between Loup City and Ravenna for nine years. To this union four children were born - Donald, Kenneth, Duane and Judy.

In 1956, the Eberle family moved to the Eberle Farm south of Mason City. In 1993 she and her husband moved to Husker Homes in Ansley. Her husband, Raymond, passed away on Jan. 7, 1996. Helen moved to Custer Heights in Broken Bow on Oct. 1, 2015 where she remained until her passing.

Helen enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, and gatherings with family and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Raymond; her brother Harold Johnson; sister Velma Nolan; sisters-in-law Lyla Johnson and Eva Johnson; son Kenneth Eberle; and granddaughter Steffany Rynearson.

Helen is survived by son Donald and wife Linda of Hastings; son Duane and wife Shelley of Mason City; daughter Judy and husband Stephen Rynearson of Mason City; daughter-in-law Cathie Eberle of Ansley; brother Doyle Johnson of Custer, S.D.; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons.

Published in Custer County Chief from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
AUG
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
