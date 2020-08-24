Helen Eberle, 91, of Broken Bow, Neb., formerly of Ansley, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the Brookestone View Nursing Home in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Mark Joedeman officiating. Burial will be in the Mason City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with family greeting 4-5 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Helen (Johnson) Eberle was born Feb. 24, 1929 to George Willis and Elsie Mae (Eglehoff) Johnson on a farm north of Loup City. At the age of eight she moved with her family to a farm north of Litchfield.
She attended Clear Creek grade school and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1946.
She married Raymond Eberle on Feb. 24, 1947 at Loup City,. The couple lived on a farm between Loup City and Ravenna for nine years. To this union four children were born - Donald, Kenneth, Duane and Judy.
In 1956, the Eberle family moved to the Eberle Farm south of Mason City. In 1993 she and her husband moved to Husker Homes in Ansley. Her husband, Raymond, passed away on Jan. 7, 1996. Helen moved to Custer Heights in Broken Bow on Oct. 1, 2015 where she remained until her passing.
Helen enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, and gatherings with family and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Raymond; her brother Harold Johnson; sister Velma Nolan; sisters-in-law Lyla Johnson and Eva Johnson; son Kenneth Eberle; and granddaughter Steffany Rynearson.
Helen is survived by son Donald and wife Linda of Hastings; son Duane and wife Shelley of Mason City; daughter Judy and husband Stephen Rynearson of Mason City; daughter-in-law Cathie Eberle of Ansley; brother Doyle Johnson of Custer, S.D.; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons.