Helen Louise Reynolds went to her heavenly home Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the age of 90 years old.



She was born on January 8, 1929 to Almer Downer and Doris (Sauerberg) Hunt in her grandparents' house in Merna, Nebraska.



She grew up with a younger brother, James, and attended school in Merna. She graduated from Merna High School in 1946 and then attended Kearney State Teachers College in Kearney.



On Sept. 27, 1947, Helen and Verne Reynolds were married and moved to a home north of the Gates community for two years and later moved to the original Hunt homestead in Ortello Valley west of Anselmo. They later moved to a home west of Merna on the Cliff Table where Verne farmed for Carl Roos.



In 1961, Verne and Helen purchased their first quarter of farm ground just west of Merna and thus began their farming career. In 1971 they partnered with their son Myron and formed Reynolds Livestock and Grain. In their early years of marriage, Helen taught school at various country schools to help put food on the table. Helen and Verne loved agriculture and the business of farming and raising livestock.



In 1967, Verne and Helen partnered with their neighbors, Keith and Marie Kastens, and became owners of the Anselmo Elevator. Friendships grew through this business venture as they not only delivered feed to the Anselmo and Merna area but soon were delivering feed to the entire Sandhills area as well.



Helen always took a lot of pride in her hometown of Merna, even being "The Mayor" for several years. She thoroughly enjoyed renovating older homes in the Merna area and renting them to families. This pride and passion all started as a hobby but over time became a business with several rental houses and post office buildings.



Helen was a member of the E.U.B. church and later the United Methodist Church in Merna. Her ministry at church was organizing funeral dinners.



In her later years, she enjoyed listening to activities on the radio that her great-grandchildren were participating in and people stopping by to visit.



Helen is survived by her son Myron (Bev) Reynolds of Broken Bow; daughter, Karen (Jerry) Safranek of Merna; grandchildren: Scott (Elizabeth) Reynolds, Todd (Lori) Reynolds, Kent Reynolds, Kevin (Martha) Safranek and Craig (Kelli) Safranek; great-grandchildren Austin, Dylan, Brittany, Lauren, Grant, Cash and Nathan Reynolds, Collin, Kourtney, Rhett and Shaylyn Safranek; many nieces and nephews who meant the world to her; and members of the Hempstead family.



Helen was preceded in death by her husband Verne; her parents Downer and Doris; stepfather Lyle Hempstead; her brother James and sister-in-law Anna; brother-in-law and wife Wayne and Florence Reynolds; and numerous friends and acquaintances.



Funeral services will be Sunday, May 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Merna Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Goviers Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.



Memorials are suggested to the Merna Cemetery.?



Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com. Published in Custer County Chief on May 3, 2019